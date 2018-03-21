Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Jay Z also has a ‘big mouth’ – Shatta Wale blasts his mockers


According to Shatta Wale, he is not the only one with a 'a big mouth' and that even the celebrated American rapper Jay Z equally has big lips.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has laid into those to mock him for having big lips.

In a video that has gone viral, Shatta Wale appeared irked by the constant mockery that has been coming his way with regards to his lips and character.

Last year rapper Yaa Pono recorded a diss song, in which he referred to the ‘ayoo’ hit maker’ as having ‘gbee naabu’, to wit dog mouth.

However, Shatta Wale believes those who mock his big lips are losers who don’t have anything better to do with their lives.

“Just wise up, don’t be there and be saying ‘me I hate Shatta Wale, I don’t like his character and he has big lips’. Am I the only one with big lips?” he rhetorically asked.

“Haven’t you realized that Jay Z also has big lips? But Jay Z has more money than your father and forefathers could ever have. Everyday big mouth, big mouth, gbee naabu; the guy who sang the gbee naabu where is he now? It means you are following a failure [if you mock my lips].”

The Zylofon Media signee has recently been in the news following a public spat with record-mate and dancehall rival Stonebwoy.

