Jay Z attends Big Sean's birthday party with wife, Beyonce

Big Sean celebrated the big 30 a few days ago and had friends turn up to celebrate with him including the power couple, Jay Z and wife Beyonce.

Also present was the singer's girlfriend, Jhene Aiko who was on hand to support her man. Big Sean who has a very close relationship with his family also had them come celebrate him.

The party had friends and family play arcade games and even Jay Z couldn't help himself but take part in the games.

Big Sean's birthday party is coming a few weeks after his relationship with his girlfriend, Jhene got threatened with a cheating scandal. It is reported that Big Sean was sighted at an Oscar after-party flirting with former Pussy Cat Dolls star, Nicole Scherzinger. When the news got to Jhene, it is reported that she became furious with Big Sean and confronted him.

The Shaderoom reports that immediately after the incident, Jhene Aiko unfollowed Big Sean on Instagram but after the news broke out, she reportedly followed him back.

To clear the air over claims that she had parted ways with Big Sean, the singer took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, where she tweeted about it

"Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho," she wrote.

Jhene who apparently was surprised at the way the Internet blow the cheating and separation rumours went further on Twitter, by calling the Internet a wild place