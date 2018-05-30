Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa


The awards ceremony is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the movie industry across Africa.

Organizers of Golden Movie Awards Africa have unveiled hosts of the 4th edition scheduled for Saturday 2nd June 2018.

The multi-talented showbiz personality Ayo Makun (A.Y) who is one of the hosts for a second successive year is expected to bring on board his comic side, acting abilities when he mounts the stage next Saturday to host the biggest film awards on the African continent.

Co-hosting the show with AY is an actress, Joselyn Dumas. She is one of the female Mcs who has taken control of a plethora of high-profile shows over the years.

The event is to take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra and will start with a Red Carpet session for celebrities from all over Africa from 4 pm with the main event taking place immediately afterwards from 7 pm.

READ MORE: 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announced

The Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) is an annual event that seeks to award excellence in movie making on the African continent and the African Diaspora.

Instituted and organized by NMJ Ghana and its partners, the GMAA brings together professionals in film making in Africa once every year to celebrate, promote and reward those who have excelled in their area of the film industry.

