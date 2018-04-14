Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

K. Michelle reveals brush with death over butt surgery


K. Michelle Singer almost died from her butt surgery but it's not what you think

According to the American singer, she almost died from complications she suffered as a result of her butt implant surgery.

  • Published:
K. Michelle just shared a touching tale on Instagram about the butt surgery she just had but it is far from what you think.

She reportedly went in for a butt implant removal surgery but was rushed to the hospital over complications that arose from the procedure.

K. Michelle shared details of the life threatening surgery via Instagram Live, breaking down into tears as she revealed that the implant surgery went well until she discovered the silicone had spread throughout her body.

She was, however, careful to thank her fans for their support and prayers through the hard time.

K. Michelle wants a smaller butt

Recall that in 2015, K.Michelle revealed that she would love to reduce her massive butt in hopes of getting movie roles.

The singer announced the shocking news during an interview with Love B. Scott saying she arrived at the decision after having a heart-to-heart with R&B singer, Tyrese.

"I have like movies and different things [I'm working on], and I was having a real conversation with Tyrese — we’re really like great friends. I was telling him about my butt, how I hate being typecasted because my bottom is so heavy — not saying I don’t love myself, but…you know,"Michelle explained.

She however added that her famous derriere has become a huge distraction when it comes to business deals. "For me, I want my normal shape back,” she explained.

"For me, and my career right now, and me doing business — like really being on the frontline in business — I don’t need to have a man looking down at my a– when I’m trying to talk numbers. I don’t need to not be able to get the role. Like, I wanna be in ‘Jurassic Park’! Let me be in ‘Jurassic Park’! I don’t need to not be able to run through Jurassic Park because my ass is too heavy. Before the dinosaurs come to eat me, I need to be able to go!" She added.

As for why she chose to enhance her butt in the first place, the reality star explained that: "I just wanted it. I wanted that shape. That’s the shape that I wanted." But now, she’s ready to move on. "I think the older you get, you get tired of having to hop into your jeans!"

