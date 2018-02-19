news

Since the death of musician Ebony Reigns, a lot of fellow industry people have paid tributes to her in a manner that touches everyone's heart.

Afro-Dancehall musician, Kaakie has also paid her tribute by revealing her last Snapchat messages with her.

The "Ronaldo" hitmaker shared their chat on Instagram, revealing their teasing moments.

In one of their chats, Ebony Reigns described Kaakie as a 'terrible dancer'.

Kaakie shared a snapshots of their chat with the caption:

"Teasing Moments… Dear Ebony, am still terrible at dancing but at least I was learning from you and I enjoyed the fact that u mocked my dance. It gives me satisfaction that i appreciated you and was so proud of you whilst you were alive. WILL FOREVER STAY A FAN?? My QUEEN. #friend #lilSister #DanceHallQUEEN #EBONY #AtLeastyouBelievedInMe? #THANKYOU??"

See the chat below.