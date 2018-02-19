Kaakie has also paid her tribute by revealing her last Snapchat messages with Ebony Reigns.
The "Ronaldo" hitmaker shared their chat on Instagram, revealing their teasing moments.
Kaakie shared a snapshots of their chat with the caption:
"Teasing Moments… Dear Ebony, am still terrible at dancing but at least I was learning from you and I enjoyed the fact that u mocked my dance. It gives me satisfaction that i appreciated you and was so proud of you whilst you were alive. WILL FOREVER STAY A FAN?? My QUEEN. #friend #lilSister #DanceHallQUEEN #EBONY #AtLeastyouBelievedInMe? #THANKYOU??"
