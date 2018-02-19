Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns


Photos Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns

Kaakie has also paid her tribute by revealing her last Snapchat messages with Ebony Reigns.

  Published:
Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns play

Instagram
Since the death of musician Ebony Reigns, a lot of fellow industry people have paid tributes to her in a manner that touches everyone's heart.

Afro-Dancehall musician, Kaakie has also paid her tribute by revealing her last Snapchat messages with her.

The "Ronaldo" hitmaker shared their chat on Instagram, revealing their teasing moments.

Ebony Reigns play

Ebony Reigns

In one of their chats, Ebony Reigns described Kaakie as a 'terrible dancer'.

Kaakie shared a snapshots of their chat with the caption:

"Teasing Moments… Dear Ebony, am still terrible at dancing but at least I was learning from you and I enjoyed the fact that u mocked my dance. It gives me satisfaction that i appreciated you and was so proud of you whilst you were alive. WILL FOREVER STAY A FAN?? My QUEEN. #friend #lilSister #DanceHallQUEEN #EBONY #AtLeastyouBelievedInMe? #THANKYOU??"

See the chat below.

A post shared by Kaakie (@kaakiegh) on

