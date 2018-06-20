Pulse.com.gh logo
Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe


Marriage goals Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day

The actress has been married to the legendary footballer for the past 24 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
Veteran actress Kalsoum Sinare has praised the understanding nature of Anthony Baffoe, describing her husband as God sent.

The couple have been married for the past 24 years, having tied the knot way back in the mid-1990s.

READ ALSO: Jeeezzz!: Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?

As an actress, Kalsoum’s profession demands that she plays certain roles that ordinarily would not be pleasing to any husband.

Anthony Baffoe, on the other hand, is now a FIFA Coordinator, which demands that he frequently travels outside the country when duty calls.

play

 

However, the actress insists they have a good understanding and have always supported each other’s career since the beginning.

According to her, she would pick Anthony Baffoe as husband on any day if she was asked to choose.

“I have always looked up to and thanked God for what I have. My husband understood what I am doing now even before we got to know each other,” the veteran actress told Joy News.

READ ALSO: Sex Tape Saga: Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management

Mrs.Sinare Baffoe has been off the screens in recent years, having ventured more into movie production.

Touching on her new role, she said her decision to produce movies was conceived from her desire to be an active participant in the movie industry.

“I have shot some few movies in the past. I have also produced another one titled ‘Silence’. It is great, I am an actress and I will love to be in this creative industry for a long time,” she added.

