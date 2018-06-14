Pulse.com.gh logo
Kalsoum Sinare praises husband Tony Baffour


Ghanaian actress Kalsoum Sinare says all the years that they have been married, her husband has been a great pillar for her.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoum Sinare Baffour has described her husband Tony Baffour as the great pillar in her life.

According to her, 24 years of marriage to football star Tony Baffour is a successful bliss.

"I have always looked up to and thanked God for what I have. My husband understood what I am doing now even before we got to know each other", she told Joy News.

Mrs Sinare Baffour said if she is given the chance to do it all over again, she will still choose her husband and the life she is living with no regrets.

Explaining further, she said, all the years that they have been married, her husband has been a great pillar for her as he has become more appreciative and understands what I am passionate about.

Kalsoume Sinare and husband Tony Baffour play Kalsoume Sinare and husband Tony Bafiour

 

The thespian said their understanding of what each of them do in contributing to run their home successful has been their secret.

Mrs Sinare Baffour who recently ventured into movie production said it is a plus to her craft.

'I have shot some few movies in the past. I have also produced another one titled ‘Silence’. It is great, I am an actress and I will love to be in this creative industry for a long time,' she said.

