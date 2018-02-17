Kanye West omits Jay Z, Beyonce from iconic couple series

news

In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper has caused as much furor on Instagram with his series of iconic couple post, as he did when he joined and then left the social media platform.

The controversial rapper just returned to the social medium since he deleted it in May 2017 and shared 55 photos in a row of iconic couples.

Seeing as Jay Z and Beyonce tops this list, it was obvious pretty to note that they had been omitted.

Shade thrown?

West's list, included the Obamas, Kennedys, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Brad and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few.

Kanye West and Jay Z Feud

Jay Z and West have been friends and collaborators for a long time but their relationship has been publicly strained for most of last year.

At the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, Kanye made several remarks Jay Z and his family during his concerts.

However, in November 2017, Jay Z addressed the beef while speaking with T magazine.

He said that while things are "complicated" between them, he and West were still talking.

"I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us."

Jay Z admitted that there's tension, but that they will move past it.

This omission, however, does not bode well for their reconciliation plans.

Kanye West and his epic rants

You would recall that Kanye went on several rants in which he called out several people for different reasons.

Besides the fact that Kanye andJay Z had a falling out over Tidal music, after which the "Heartless" rapper cut all ties with the music streaming company.

Kanye also called out the Carter's for not reaching out after his wife, Kim Kardashian was attacked and robbed of a fortune in Paris.

Jay Z did not take lightly Kanye's 2016 rant where he called out Beyonce for "acting like a diva," while whining that Jay never brought their daughter, Blue Ivy on playdates with his kids.

Speaking on the beef on the Rap Radar podcast with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, he admitted that he and Kanye had argued on several occasions in the past but that he always respected the boundaries.

Apparently, when Kanye mentioned Beyonce and the kids, Jay Z said, "That's a problem. That's a real REAL problem."

So far, this has been the most reaction Kanye has managed to evoke in Jay Z and we cannot help but wonder if this omission might push Jay Z past his limit.