Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanye West omits Jay Z, Beyonce from iconic couple series


Kanye West Rapper shading Jay Z, Beyonce by omitting them from icon couple series?

West's list, included the Obamas, Kennedys, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Brad and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few.

  • Published:
Kanye West, Jay Z drama play

Kanye West, Jay Z drama

(elle)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper has caused as much furor on Instagram with his series of iconic couple post, as he did when he joined and then left the social media platform.

The controversial rapper just returned to the social medium since he deleted it in May 2017 and shared 55 photos in a row of iconic couples.

ALSO READ: Rappers set for talks to resolve conflict

Seeing as Jay Z and Beyonce tops this list, it was obvious pretty to note that they had been omitted.

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts play

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts

(elle)

 

Shade thrown?

West's list, included the Obamas, Kennedys, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Brad and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few.

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts play

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts

(elle)

 

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts play

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts

(elle)

 

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts play

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts

(elle)

 

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts play

Kanye West Iconic couples Instagram posts

(elle)

 

Kanye West and Jay Z Feud

Jay Z and West have been friends and collaborators for a long time but their relationship has been publicly strained for most of last year.

Kanye West and JAY-Z play

Kanye West and JAY-Z

(Rap-Up )

 

At the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, Kanye made several remarks Jay Z and his family during his concerts.

However, in November 2017, Jay Z addressed the beef while speaking with T magazine.

He said that while things are "complicated" between them, he and West were still talking.

"I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us."

Jay Z  admitted that there's tension, but that they will move past it.

ALSO READ: Rapper calls wife, "modern day everything", comes for fake friends

This omission, however, does not bode well for their reconciliation plans.

" Don’t talk about anyone’s kid onstage,"  Jay-Z addresses Kanye West feud play

" Don’t talk about anyone’s kid onstage,"  Jay-Z addresses Kanye West feud

(Michael Buckner/Getty)

 

Kanye West and his epic rants

You would recall that Kanye went on several rants in which he called out several people for different reasons.

Besides the fact that Kanye andJay Z had a falling out over Tidal music, after which the "Heartless" rapper cut all ties with the music streaming company.

Kanye also called out the Carter's for not reaching out after his wife, Kim Kardashian was attacked and robbed of a fortune in Paris.

Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate play

Kim and Kanye West family

(Instagram)

Jay Z did not take lightly Kanye's 2016 rant where he called out Beyonce for "acting like a diva," while whining that Jay never brought their daughter, Blue Ivy on playdates with his kids.

Speaking on the beef on the Rap Radar podcast with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, he admitted that he and Kanye had argued on several occasions in the past but that he always respected the boundaries.

ALSO READ: Rapper eager to return home to wife and kids

The Carter Family at the Grammys play

The Carter Family at the Grammys

(Elle)

Apparently, when Kanye mentioned Beyonce and the kids, Jay Z said, "That's a problem. That's a real REAL problem."

So far, this has been the most reaction Kanye has managed to evoke in Jay Z and we cannot help but wonder if this omission might push Jay Z past his limit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Ebony's Death: Ebony's mother blames road contractor for death of daughter Ebony's Death Ebony's mother blames road contractor for death of daughter
Ebony Dead: A week after here is how Ebony’s accident scene looks Ebony Dead A week after here is how Ebony’s accident scene looks
Ebony Dead: Wanlov the kubolor names daughter after Ebony Reigns Ebony Dead Wanlov the kubolor names daughter after Ebony Reigns
Ebony Dead: My dead daughter will return – Ebony’s mum Ebony Dead My dead daughter will return – Ebony’s mum
Franky Kuri: Ebony Reigns' friend goes home March 3 Franky Kuri Ebony Reigns' friend goes home March 3
Watch: "Ebony Reigns' driver lied about motor accident" - Eye witness gives chilling account Watch "Ebony Reigns' driver lied about motor accident" - Eye witness gives chilling account

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Pastor asks pastors to pray for Shatta Wale for his 'foolishness' Counselor Lutterodt Pastor asks pastors to pray for Shatta Wale for his 'foolishness'
Celeb News: My Parents Visited Different Mallams To Save Me – Joe Mettle Celeb News My Parents Visited Different Mallams To Save Me – Joe Mettle
KSM To Prophets: Ask God To Tell You How To Make Our Economy Great KSM To Prophets Ask God To Tell You How To Make Our Economy Great



Top Articles

1 Consolation Ebony's mother visits tragic accident scenebullet
2 Watch "Ebony Reigns' driver lied about motor accident" - Eye witness...bullet
3 Ebony Dead A week after here is how Ebony’s accident scene looksbullet
4 Ebony Dead My dead daughter will return – Ebony’s mumbullet
5 Franky Kuri Ebony Reigns' friend goes home March 3bullet
6 Ebony Dead Wanlov the kubolor names daughter after Ebony Reignsbullet
7 Choices I will never stop cooking for my boyfriend - Nana...bullet
8 Revelations Shatta Wale will commit suicide - Prophetbullet
9 Ebony Dead One week after Ebony's death, what we know so farbullet
10 Ebony’s mum visit accident scene of dancehall artistebullet

Related Articles

Jay Z, Beyonce How celeb couple came up with twin names, Rumi, Sir Carter
Jay Z Rapper speaks on relationship with Solange Knowles
Grammys 2017 "What the f**k does she have to do to win Album of the Year", Adele on Beyonce losing out to her
Kanye West Artist sues insurers for $10 million over canceled tour
US Election Kanye stuns crowd with Trump support
Grammys Beyonce vs. Adele at music's biggest night
Jay-Z New gist is out about rapper's "Kill Jay-Z" Kanye diss
Kanye West Rapper blasts Jay Z over Kim's robbery
Don Jazzy 'I'm never going to say the reason,' Producer says on D'banj split [Video]
Don Jazzy Producer talks more on Tiwa's Roc Nation deal and more [Video]

Top Videos

1 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
2 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
5 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
6 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
7 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
8 RIP Ghanaian Veteran Actor Super OD is deadbullet
9 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
10 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing...bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale
Watch Counsellor Lutterodt implores pastors to pray for Shatta Wale for his 'foolishness'
Love In The Air Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it
Dr. Tetteh and Ebony
Dr Lawrence Tetteh Pastor opens up about last encounter with Ebony; says she's in heaven
Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong MP says Ebony was destined to die