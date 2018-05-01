Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanye West talks about public meltdown on interview with Charlamagne


Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown. Here's what you need to know

Kanye West discusses his 2016 public meltdown and the cancellation of many of his Saint Pablo tour dates, his relationship/beef with Jay-Z, how he started identifying as a Donald Trump supporter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kanye West with Charlemagne play

Kanye West with Charlemagne

(youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kanye West has shared the almost two-hour clip of his recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

In the video clip, the rapper discusses his 2016 public meltdown and the resulting cancellation of many of his Saint Pablo tour dates, his relationship/beef with Jay-Z, how he started identifying as a Donald Trump supporter as well as what former US president, Barack Obama, did to hurt his feelings.

John Legend advices Kanye West against supporting Trump play

Kanye West has said not even the mob can make him not love President Donald Trump because he's his brother with a dragon energy.

(Twitter)

 

ALSO READ: Rapper goes on another epic Twitter meltdown

Here's a brief summary of all the essentials!

When asked what caused his mental break down, Kanye had this to say, “Fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation….Like being a pawn in a chess piece of life.

"The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time….To put that same amount of work into a piece of work [The Life of Pablo] and you’re expecting it to come out like Graduation where really everything is playing on the radio, it’s frustrating.

"And really since the Taylor Swift moment, it’s never been the same, that connection with radio. Whatever powers that be, it was much harder after that….the radio element was just one of the factors.

"There’s like, the situation with my wife in Paris and all the elements of like, you’re feeling helpless.”

null play

null

(Getty)

 

As you well know, Kanye had to seek help for his break down. Speaking of therapy that helped him get past his meltdown, he said, “Nah, I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation of what I’m feeling at that point and get their perspective.

"Sometimes they’ll be like, ‘damn I’m talking to Ye, I’m not expecting to talk about this.’ You know, I’ll talk through things, and I put that as advice to people: use people around you as your therapist, cause they probably know more about you. Like a therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, ‘I wanna give you some advice,’ and I’m not saying that therapists are bad, I’m just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, and you know, I keep them on the phone for 45 minutes at a time talking through things, so it’s kind narcissistic, talking about my problems, using their energy, even like, them being a sounding board, and talking through it.”

On being in the hospital, Kanye said, "I hit the glass ceiling, you ever saw a bird fly into a window. They don’t know it’s glass. When I hit the hospital that was a bird flying into a window. I could’ve not made it out of there but I survived.

"I’m happy it happened, I’m happy to have gone to the other side and came back. I want to point out the moment you’re in the hospital bed and you’re next to your friend and you tell them don’t leave my side and they put you inside of an elevator and take your friends away from you that was the scariest moment of my life. I thought I was going to get killed."

Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Pinterest)

 

Kanye says he lost his confidence in the hospital after his breakdown and here's why.

“I never had the empathy for people who lacked confidence. I had so much of it, I didn’t know what it was like to be without it….It just wasn’t Black Panther, Superman level confidence. It was just, placed into the simulation….I wouldn’t speak up…Maybe a doctor could give an explanation.”

Meanwhile, it's no longer news that there are some unresolved issues between Kanye and Jay Z. Speaking of their personal relationship, Kanye said, “My issues with Jay just came down to information. I’m super hungry for information. I need information more than validation, more than finance…..Actually, the money [referenced in “KILL JAY-Z”] he got from Live Nation. It was a touring deal. But the fact that it was worded that it came from him. I’m a very loyal, emotional, artist person. That made me feel that I owed more than just the money itself, that it came from him.”

ALSO READ: Rapper's SNL audio meltdown, leaked

" Don’t talk about anyone’s kid onstage,"  Jay-Z addresses Kanye West feud play

" Don’t talk about anyone’s kid onstage,"  Jay-Z addresses Kanye West feud

(Michael Buckner/Getty)

 

Part of the reason for the rappers' fall out stemmed from Kanye's referral to Jay-Z's family in one of his many 2016 rants.

When asked if he had gone too far when he brought Jay-Z's family into the mix, he said, “Depends on how you look at it. If we’re brothers, then it’s my family too. If we’re business associates, then it’s too far. If it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding.”

Just in case you are feeling like you missed something, watch the whole interview below.

kanye west / charlamagne interview
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Kanye West: "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says
Revelation: Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook? Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?
Dancehall Artiste: Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host admits she is ugly Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is ugly
Bigail: Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo" Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"
Wisa Greid: Singer says he almost failed as an artiste Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga' Counselor Lutterodt Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga'
Wisa Greid: Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court Wisa Greid Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court
Video: Mr Eazi on Delay Show Video Mr Eazi on Delay Show



Top Articles

1 Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?bullet
2 VIDEO Jackie Appiah without ‘wig’ pops upbullet
3 Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"bullet
4 Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown nowbullet
5 Wisa Greid Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent...bullet
6 Temi Otedola 4 Things you should know about Mr Eazi's new...bullet
7 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church...bullet
8 RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackahbullet
9 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body...bullet
10 Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah Onebullet

Related Articles

The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Through Surrogacy She is here! Kanye and Kim welcome third child
The Kardashians Machete brandishing woman directs life threatening remarks at TV stars
Jay Z, Beyonce How celeb couple came up with twin names, Rumi, Sir Carter
Jay Z Rapper speaks on relationship with Solange Knowles
Kim Kardashian Reality TV star shuns 3rd child surrogacy gossip
Khloe Kardashian Reality star expecting first child
Kim Kardashian Saint West hospitalised with Pneumonia
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares another steamy bathroom selfie
Amber Rose Model, 21 Savage split

Top Videos

1 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe...bullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup...bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Halifax Ansah Addo
Benevolence Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's GHc 8,400 court fine
Mr Eazi
Video Mr Eazi talks girlfriend and career on The Delay show
RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
RIP Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73