Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanye West storms TMZ office, elaborates on free thinking


Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says

The controversial rapper reportedly stormed the TMZ newsroom to make his declaration on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

  • Published:
Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In his very own Kanye West style, the rapper has stated that slavery was a choice for blacks all over the world.

The controversial rapper reportedly stormed the TMZ newsroom to make his declaration on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

ALSO READ: Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown

Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Pinterest)

 

This was shortly before the release of his interview with Charlemagne The God, where he addressed topics such as his 2016 public meltdown and the resulting cancellation of many of his Saint Pablo tour dates, his relationship/beef with Jay-Z, how he started identifying as a Donald Trump supporter as well as what former US president, Barack Obama, did to hurt his feelings.

He said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison.

"I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

Adidas produces Kanye West's Yeezy shoe line. play

Adidas produces Kanye West's Yeezy shoe line.

(AP/Scott Roth)

 

TMZ reports that Kanye later addressed the newsroom, asking if they thought he was a free thinker and in response, One Van from TMZ, says, “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything.”

ALSO READ: Rapper opens up on Kanye West beef

Van then goes on to elaborate on his opinions which reportedly leaves Kanye apologetically walking over to his desk.

At this point, Kanye's statements and behaviour fail to surprise. Watch the clip below and tell us if you agree that Kanye is a free thinker.

Kanye West Stirs Up TMZ Newsroom Over Trump, Slavery, Free Thought | TMZ
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Kanye West: Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown. Here's what you need to know Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown. Here's what you need to know
Revelation: Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook? Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?
Dancehall Artiste: Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host admits she is ugly Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is ugly
Bigail: Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo" Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"
Wisa Greid: Singer says he almost failed as an artiste Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga' Counselor Lutterodt Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga'
Wisa Greid: Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court Wisa Greid Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court
Video: Mr Eazi on Delay Show Video Mr Eazi on Delay Show



Top Articles

1 Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?bullet
2 VIDEO Jackie Appiah without ‘wig’ pops upbullet
3 Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"bullet
4 Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown nowbullet
5 Wisa Greid Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent...bullet
6 Temi Otedola 4 Things you should know about Mr Eazi's new...bullet
7 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church...bullet
8 RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackahbullet
9 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body...bullet
10 Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah Onebullet

Related Articles

Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown. Here's what you need to know
The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares another steamy bathroom selfie
Grammy Awards 9 African musicians who have won the prestigious award
Khloe Kardashian Reality star expecting first child
The Kardashians Machete brandishing woman directs life threatening remarks at TV stars
Kim Kardashian Saint West hospitalised with Pneumonia
Kim Kardashian Reality TV star shuns 3rd child surrogacy gossip
Amber Rose Model, 21 Savage split
Through Surrogacy She is here! Kanye and Kim welcome third child

Top Videos

1 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe...bullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup...bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Halifax Ansah Addo
Benevolence Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's GHc 8,400 court fine
Mr Eazi
Video Mr Eazi talks girlfriend and career on The Delay show
RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
RIP Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73