Kelvyn Boysays Shatta Wale beefs to become relevant

Stonebwoy’s artiste Kelvyn Boy who won the just ended VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year" has said that Shatta Wale just beef to become relevant.

Interviewed on Hitz FM, he was asked by the host what he makes of the beef between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

In answering the question, Kelvyn Boy said "Shatta Wale wouldn't be relevant if he stops beefing because he built his career based on that, so he is nowhere close to Stonebwoy and that even he can match Shatta Wale".

Shatta Wale seems to be getting no peace recently as they keep coming on him, but maybe no one can complain because Shatta’s Militants always throw jabs at StoneBwoy.

Kelvyn Boy who is an up and coming artiste under Stonebwoy performed at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which just ended.