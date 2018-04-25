Kelvyn Boysays Shatta Wale beefs to become relevant

Kelvyn Boy, the young artiste signed under Stonebwoy, has recently disclosed on radio that Shatta Wale is no match for Stonebwoy.
Interviewed on Hitz FM, he was asked by the host what he makes of the beef between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
In answering the question, Kelvyn Boy said "Shatta Wale wouldn't be relevant if he stops beefing because he built his career based on that, so he is nowhere close to Stonebwoy and that even he can match Shatta Wale".
Kelvyn Boy who is an up and coming artiste under Stonebwoy performed at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which just ended.