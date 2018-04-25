Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kelvyn Boysays Shatta Wale beefs to become relevant


Kelvyn Boy Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer

Kelvyn Boy, the young artiste signed under Stonebwoy, has recently disclosed on radio that Shatta Wale is no match for Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy’s artiste Kelvyn Boy who won the just ended VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year" has said that Shatta Wale just beef to become relevant.

Interviewed on Hitz FM, he was asked by the host what he makes of the beef between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

In answering the question, Kelvyn Boy said "Shatta Wale wouldn't be relevant if he stops beefing because he built his career based on that, so he is  nowhere close to Stonebwoy and that even he can match Shatta Wale".

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale play Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale seems to be getting no peace recently as they keep coming on him, but maybe no one can complain because Shatta’s Militants always throw jabs at StoneBwoy.

Kelvyn Boy who is an up and coming artiste under Stonebwoy performed at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which just ended.

