news

Contrary to popular belief, Khloé Kardashian seems ready to move on from Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal!

Cosmopolitan reports that the TV star seems over what we assumed would be traumatising for the new mom.

A source close to Khloe says, "She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world.

ALSO READ: Reality star goes topless for new maternity line

"She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now."

When asked the state of Khloe and Tristan's relationship, and if they are back to being "A+ in their relationship?," the source replies, "Basically."

Th source adds, "She’s basically already forgiven him.

“She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about 'cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."

All well and good right?

People Magazine also reports that Khloé is planning to fly back to Los Angeles on a private plane, dumping her previous plans to hide out in Cleveland for a while.

"The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived," a source says. "Khloé just wants to be home."

Tristan Thompson cheats on Khloe Kardashian

Recall that a video surfaced on the Internet of Tristan Thompson cheating on his girlfriend , Khloe Kardashian. The video shows the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

According to TMZ, “The video was recorded the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards."

TMZ obtained this video of the Cavaliers star, rocking a white hoodie, with the woman strolling behind him into the Four Seasons early Sunday, April 8, 2018, around 5 AM. The unidentified woman was also seen hanging all over Tristan at an NYC nightclub earlier in the evening. Tristan was staying at the hotel with the rest of his team while they were in town for a game.

As if this was not bad enough, one of Tristan's side chics decided to share a nude video of herself and the basketballer.

According to TMZ, a woman claiming she spent the night with Tristan Thompson in NYC this weekend posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and a number of raunchy text messages allegedly with the NBA All-Star.

The woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram, claims she's the one who was seen in a video Saturday night walking into the Manhattan Four Seasons with Tristan. She also has alleged that is pregnant with Tristan's baby.

On Tuesday night, April 10, 2018, she filled her IG story with alleged texts from Tristan and a video of a couple having sex, which she claims is her and Tristan. Neither of their faces is visible in the short clip.

According to TMZ, this is hardly the first time Tristan has cheated on Khloe. There is also a tape of Tristan Thompson at a lounge back in October 2017, where he is seen with two women really getting it down.

Tristan makes out with one of the women, tongue and all. The other grabs his head, bring it to her chest and he motorboats her. The same woman then grabs his junk. The video was recorded the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards.

ALSO READ: Reality star reveals she's having a baby girl!

Khloe welcomes baby girl with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby girl in the early hours of Thursday, April 12, 2018.

This is Khloe and Tristan's first child together.

The news came shortly after a video surfaced online showing Tristan making out with two women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Khloe and Tristan have been dating for well over a year.