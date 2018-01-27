Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kim Kardashian is a sexy goddess in her new semi nude snap


Kim Kardashian Reality star shares another steamy bathroom selfie

Kim Kardashian is seen in a steamy bathroom selfie on her Instagram page on Saturday, January 27, wearing nothing but a sequined pant.

  • Published:
Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian

(Instagram/KimKardshian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kim Kardashian is thrilling us with another stunning view of her body via her bathroom mirror. And yes, not much has changed.

The reality star just shared a steamy bathroom selfie on her Instagram page on Saturday, January 27, wearing nothing but a sequined pant.

ALSO READ: Celebrity couple reveal name of their 3rd child

See the post below:

#emo#8J+TuA==##

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Seeing as Kim has never had an issue with showing of her goods, this photo shows some modesty, as she covers her breasts with her arms.

This snap comes one week after she shared another semi nude photo of herself, sprawled out in bed with the sheets cover her nether regions.

She reportedly shared the snap in celebration of the arrival of her third baby, Chicago, via surrogate on Friday January 19, 2018.

Kim Kardashian and her kids, North and Saint play

Kim Kardashian and her kids, North and Saint

(Kimkardashianwest.com)

 

In an article "The Truth Behind My Pregnancy Decision", written on her website, Kim Kardashian spoke about how hard it was for her not carry her own child and the connections she had with her daughter the moment she was born.

"People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me, it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

Kim Kardashian poses in her Calvins play

Kim Kardashian poses in her Calvins

(Daily Mail)

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian is proud to be a mother of three

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true" she said

Just two weeks ago, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian released a nude photo of herself on her Instagram page too

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Dancehall Artiste: '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering deal with Zylofon media Dancehall Artiste '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering deal with Zylofon media
Efia Odo: Actress lands job as Sports presenter at Kwese Free Sports Efia Odo Actress lands job as Sports presenter at Kwese Free Sports
Shocking: Ghanaian musicians use juju- Flowking Stone opens can of worms Shocking Ghanaian musicians use juju- Flowking Stone opens can of worms
Louisa Adinkra: Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped Louisa Adinkra Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped
Kejetia Vs Makola Movie: Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with Lawyer Nti Kejetia Vs Makola Movie Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with Lawyer Nti
GMI: 2017 Ghana Most Influential Awards opens nominations GMI 2017 Ghana Most Influential Awards opens nominations

Recommended Videos

Kente Style: Fred Nuamah and his fiancée gave us life in their Kente style Kente Style Fred Nuamah and his fiancée gave us life in their Kente style
Shatta Wale: Zylofon Music signs Dancehall star Shatta Wale Zylofon Music signs Dancehall star
Celeb News: Funke Akindele loses Avengers role Celeb News Funke Akindele loses Avengers role



Top Articles

1 Bad Blood MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebonybullet
2 Dancehall Artiste '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering...bullet
3 Louisa Adinkra Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party...bullet
4 Kejetia Vs Makola Movie Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with...bullet
5 Shocking Ghanaian musicians use juju- Flowking Stone opens can...bullet
6 Efia Odo Actress lands job as Sports presenter at Kwese Free...bullet
7 Tima Yeboah Kumkum Bhagya TV host robbed at gun pointbullet
8 Lydia Forson "A Plus hates me" - emotional actress cries outbullet
9 Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah congratulates Liberian...bullet
10 Celebrity Birthday Gifty Anti marks 48th birthday with...bullet

Related Articles

Through Surrogacy She is here! Kanye and Kim welcome third child
Kim Kardashian Reality TV star shuns 3rd child surrogacy gossip
Congratulations Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim are officially married
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couple to have third child through surrogate mum
Amber Rose Model breaks Internet with 'pantless' snap
Watch Out Princess Shyngle 4 hot teaser photos of Moesha Boduong's Internet break
The Kardashians Machete brandishing woman directs life threatening remarks at TV stars
Kim Kardashian Saint West hospitalised with Pneumonia
"Ocean's 8" Warner Bros. release first poster of movie on female dominated heist crew
Khloe Kardashian Reality star expecting first child

Top Videos

1 Celebrity News A Plus Vents Anger On Media Over PHOTOS Of His ‘Bleached’...bullet
2 Celeb News I’m scared of men now – Vicky Zugahbullet
3 Shatta Inspired Shatta Michy turns motivational speaker on social mediabullet
4 Davido's D**k Grabbing Saga Female fans grab Davido’s manhood...bullet
5 Stunning Stonebwoy shares photo of his pregnant wifebullet
6 Fresh Ride Checkout Kwame Despite's new monster Mercedes Maybachbullet
7 Celeb News Funke Akindele loses Avengers rolebullet
8 Jessica Opare-Saforo Cries Out ‘How does my getting...bullet
9 New Position Alert For Naa Ashorkor Naa Ashorkor takes...bullet
10 Shatta Wale Zylofon Music signs Dancehall starbullet

Celebrities

MZVEE.jpg
Thick Skinned Negative comments don’t bother me anymore - MzVee
Highlife legends George Darko
In Akropong Palace Police picks up Highlife legend George Darko
Kwame A Plus
Kwame A Plus Comedian claims Lydia Forson was wrong in assault saga
Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu Bempah
Audio leak Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu Bempah