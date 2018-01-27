Kim Kardashian is a sexy goddess in her new semi nude snap

news

Kim Kardashian is thrilling us with another stunning view of her body via her bathroom mirror. And yes, not much has changed.

The reality star just shared a steamy bathroom selfie on her Instagram page on Saturday, January 27, wearing nothing but a sequined pant.

See the post below:

Seeing as Kim has never had an issue with showing of her goods, this photo shows some modesty, as she covers her breasts with her arms.

This snap comes one week after she shared another semi nude photo of herself , sprawled out in bed with the sheets cover her nether regions.

She reportedly shared the snap in celebration of the arrival of her third baby, Chicago, via surrogate on Friday January 19, 2018.

In an article "The Truth Behind My Pregnancy Decision", written on her website, Kim Kardashian spoke about how hard it was for her not carry her own child and the connections she had with her daughter the moment she was born.

"People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me, it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true" she said