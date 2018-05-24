KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities

KKD has disclosed his five most fashionable and trendy Ghanaian women.
The Master of Ceremony who doubles as a media, culture and tourism expert was a guest on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live to speak on the topic; Culture and how it can influence our sense of fashion in Ghana.
“For me, five of the best-dressed women in Ghana are former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, business woman, Joyce Aryee, female journalist/media practitioner, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Nayak CEO, Nana Yaa Konadu and Akosua Ridder," he said.