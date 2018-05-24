Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities


Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities

KKD has disclosed his five most fashionable and trendy Ghanaian women.

  Published:
KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities play

KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities
Style and fashion icon, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa affectionately called KKD has disclosed his five most fashionable and trendy Ghanaian women.

The Master of Ceremony who doubles as a media, culture and tourism expert was a guest on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live to speak on the topic; Culture and how it can influence our sense of fashion in Ghana.

In a hearty chat with host, Nikki Samonas, KKD amidst underlining the pros and cons of the just ended royal wedding, he stated that here in Ghana, only five women tick his fashion boxes.

“For me, five of the best-dressed women in Ghana are former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, business woman, Joyce Aryee, female journalist/media practitioner, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Nayak CEO, Nana Yaa Konadu and Akosua Ridder," he said.

