Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Korede Bello has caused some stir with throwback photo


Korede Bello Nigerian singer causes some stir on social media with throwback photo

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has shared photo of himself before he became famous.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian singer and songwriter currently signed to Mavins Record, Korede Bello  has shared a throwback photo of himself on social media which has got many of his fans talking.

The 22-year-old ‘Godwin’ crooner caused some stir when he took to his Instagram page to share an epic throwback photo of himself which showed an apparently less glamorous Korede.

In the photo, Korede Bello is seen looking way younger, darker and without his signature hairstyle that Nigerians have come to know him with.

Korede Bello play Korede Bello

READ MORE: See actress' "Shaku Shaku" dance moves (VIDEO)

As soon as he shared the photo, his many followers on Instagram took to his comment section to express how surprised they are at how he has changed over the years.

Some who were obviously really awestruck even wrote: “Jesus is Lord” to express their amazement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’ Actress Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’
A Plus: Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless A Plus Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless
Lydia Forson: Actress defends Moesha Bodoung Lydia Forson Actress defends Moesha Bodoung
Afia Schwarzenegger: "Sleeping around is not God's blessing" - TV host 'bites' Moesha Bodoung again Afia Schwarzenegger "Sleeping around is not God's blessing" - TV host 'bites' Moesha Bodoung again
Simi: Nigerian singer says "don’t let any pastor bully you because they are not God" Simi Nigerian singer says "don’t let any pastor bully you because they are not God"
Backlash: Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women Backlash Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women

Recommended Videos

CNN Interview Aftermath: Ghanaians descend on Moesha Boduong over CNN interview CNN Interview Aftermath Ghanaians descend on Moesha Boduong over CNN interview
Watch: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Local News: Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy Local News Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
2 Shocker I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodongbullet
3 VIP/VVIP@20 Experience VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo communitiesbullet
4 CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about...bullet
5 Ghanaians Actress 18 things you should know about Moesha Boduongbullet
6 Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha...bullet
7 Moesha's CNN Interview Delay bashes Ghanaians for being...bullet
8 Women Empowerment Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy...bullet
9 CNN interview Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Christine Amanpour had the best advice...bullet

Related Articles

Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Maame Serwaa BBC interview actress
Mr Eazi Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter
Shocking Not all of us depend on men for financial stability - Efia Odo

Top Videos

1 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
4 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife...bullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
10 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet

Celebrities

Khloé  Kardashian
The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter
Petral Nielson,Peter Nielsen Schau and Late singer Alizee
Murder Case Husband of late Nigerian singer Alizee to be charged for murder
Papa Nii explained that such donations are not meant to be made public
Papa Nii Papafio Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation