Korede Bello has caused some stir with throwback photo

Nigerian singer and songwriter currently signed to Mavins Record, Korede Bello has shared a throwback photo of himself on social media which has got many of his fans talking.

The 22-year-old ‘Godwin’ crooner caused some stir when he took to his Instagram page to share an epic throwback photo of himself which showed an apparently less glamorous Korede.

In the photo, Korede Bello is seen looking way younger, darker and without his signature hairstyle that Nigerians have come to know him with.

As soon as he shared the photo, his many followers on Instagram took to his comment section to express how surprised they are at how he has changed over the years.

Some who were obviously really awestruck even wrote: “Jesus is Lord” to express their amazement.