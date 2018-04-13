Korede Bello has caused some stir with throwback photo

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has shared photo of himself before he became famous.
The 22-year-old ‘Godwin’ crooner caused some stir when he took to his Instagram page to share an epic throwback photo of himself which showed an apparently less glamorous Korede.
In the photo, Korede Bello is seen looking way younger, darker and without his signature hairstyle that Nigerians have come to know him with.
Some who were obviously really awestruck even wrote: “Jesus is Lord” to express their amazement.