Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is good


Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is good

According to the actress, she will gladly accept any role from a director if she is guaranteed a huge pay cheque after the movie.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The debate over whether it is right for actresses to act nude in movies is one that has been trending for some time now.

It is a subject that has divided opinion among the actresses themselves, with some totally rejecting the idea whiles others see nothing wrong with it.

READ ALSO:  Sister Deborah: Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money

However, for Kumawood actress Angela Tebiri, she would have no problem acting nude only if the money on offer is good.

According to her, she will gladly accept any role from a director if she is guaranteed a huge pay cheque after the movie.

In her view, money is all that matters, adding that what people say does not matter because it does not put food on her table.

“I will do it. If the money is good for me I will do it because if I’m done with the movie and I’m sitting in my car, I will not come for food from you. So I don’t care what people say...,” she said, in quotes published by Myjoyonline.

READ ALSO: Photo: Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant

She further stated that criticisms about her love for 'semi-nude' roles do not get to her because it is an indication that she is doing very well.

Angela Tebiri, popularly known as Ella One, was however quick to add that she would never sleep with any producer or director for a movie role.

The actress is a household name in the local movie industry, having starred in numerous Kumawood movies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ebony’s Death: Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths
Sister Deborah: Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money
Céline Dion: American singer cancels show due to surgery Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
VIDEO: Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson
Patapaa: My artiste is now arrogant – Manager Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager
Photo: Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia Celebrity News Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia
Audio: GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Itz Tiffany: Afro-Pop Singer Says She Will Bounce Back Soon Itz Tiffany Afro-Pop Singer Says She Will Bounce Back Soon



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
2 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
3 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at...bullet
4 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill...bullet
5 Shatta Movement Jay Z also has a ‘big mouth’ – Shatta Wale...bullet
6 Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi...bullet
7 Shatta Wale “Stonebwoy is the most foolish and senseless...bullet
8 Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission –...bullet
9 Stonebwoy Here is why singer married Dr Louisa Ansong...bullet
10 Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkorbullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
6 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
7 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
8 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
9 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die -...bullet

Celebrities

Rico Swavey
Rico Swavey BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video)
 Counselor Lutterodt
George Lutterodt Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes
Rev. Azigiza
Rev Azigiza Jnr Pastor confesses to dating 17 girls
Kafui Danku
Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed book launch