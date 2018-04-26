Kumi Guitar admitted at the hospital

Highlife singer Kumi Guitar has been admitted at the hospital.
The musician according to the Head of Communication for Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah was admitted at the health center which name was not mentioned for security reasons on Wednesday, April 25 evening.
Sammy Flex, host of the Zylofon FM morning show stated on the Thursday edition of the program that the "Betweener" singer complained of not feeling well on Wednesday evening while in the studio so he was rushed to the hospital and was later admitted.
The father of three, Kumi Guitar was the first artiste to be signed on Zylofon Media after the company started operations two years back.