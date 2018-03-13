Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger

news

Zylofon Music signed artiste, Kumi Guitar has responded to comments from TV and radio presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, claiming that Zylofon signed artistes are flopping drastically.

Kumi who was a guest on Kasapa Entertainment show hosted by Kojo Preko Dankwa on Kasapa FM, said he is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger for spewing out such remarks about artistes on Zylofon Music label.

“I saw Afia Schwarzenegger’s video and for the first time, I was disappointed in her. I have followed her, I like her spirit and how strong she is. In life before you judge somebody, you should look at yourself because no one is perfect, no institution is also perfect. Institutions have their flaws, they have their strength and weaknesses.

“Not to say what she is saying is true or not but there is a way to address the issue in a better way.” Kumi Guitar told Kojo Preko Dankwa.

“Nana Appaiah Mensah isn’t stupid to invest in the arts industry". Any human institutions make mistakes so let give time and respect to every brand.

“If you say Joyce Blessings, and others are struggling to make a hit, have you approached her and management to ask. Madam Afia Schwarzenegger I respect you but for this comment from you was uncalled for. I wish she renders an apology to Zylofon Media and Nana Appiah Mensah.”

However, the controversial television personality cited Joyce Blessing as a case study, the one time biggest gospel artiste in Ghana is now struggling to be heard after parting ways with Media Excel to join Zylofon Media/ Music.

She further claimed in the video she posted on her Instagram page that, most of the Zylofon Media promise to their signed acts are fake which are meant for social media likes and comments. Citing Kumi Guitar as a case study, Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that Kumi Guitar was never given a house as promised by Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon Media.