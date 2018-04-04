Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kwabena Kwabena's views on mentoring new artistes


Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes

Kwabena Kwabena says he will think twice before mentoring new artistes.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Highlife musician, George Kwabena Adu aknown as Kwabena Kwabena in showbiz, has said he would be cautious if he decides to mentor up and coming artistes.

The ‘Bue Kwan’ hitmaker said budding artistes have always refused to regard legends and experienced musicians in the industry.

He told Kasapa FM that the current crop of artistes have refused to tap into the skills of the already known musicians because of false information given to them by their managers.

“I go to Agya Koo Nimo up until now for some music lessons and someone like Pat Thomas is one of the highlife legends I admire so much but for me Kwabena Kwabena I don’t want to use any new artiste as an example.”

Kwabena Kwabena play Kwabena Kwabena

READ MORE: Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?

He praised highlife greats like Agya Koo Nimo, Pat Thomas and the late Papa Yankson for nurturing and helping him build a better brand over the years.

“I’ll think twice about it because the legends I mentioned their names up until when I became a known artiste, I still have a lot of respect for them and still remain humble to them. Let’s ask ourselves if artistes who came to meet these legends ten years ago give them that same respect. I wouldn’t blame the new artiste but I’ll only blame the people who called themselves managers who feed these young acts with certain information.

“Papa Yankson of blessed memory thought me microphone techniques so I’m not surprised recently a well-known band was chastised severely for their poor performances at a popular event. It is good to learn from the experienced artistes if you’re a young artiste and wanting to learn.” He Kojo Preko Dankwa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Becca: Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon boss Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon boss
MRAOK Project: Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market MRAOK Project Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market
Video: Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct
Sarkodie: Rapper breaks silence on motor accident Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on motor accident
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: Hollywood couple announce split Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hollywood couple announce split

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale: Samini, Stonebwoy And Yaa Pono Are Poor Musicians Shatta Wale Samini, Stonebwoy And Yaa Pono Are Poor Musicians
Similar Artistes: Ebony Was A Modern Day Version Of Myself, Says Mzbel Similar Artistes Ebony Was A Modern Day Version Of Myself, Says Mzbel
Nana Kwaku Bonsam: Renowned Fetish Priest Names Daughter After Shatta Wale Nana Kwaku Bonsam Renowned Fetish Priest Names Daughter After Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Relief Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highwaybullet
2 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunionbullet
3 Ranking Pastors Here are the top 5 Men of God in Ghana according to...bullet
4 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on motor accidentbullet
5 Photo Shatta Wale’s BECE results goes viral on Social Mediabullet
6 Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconductbullet
7 Media Personality See all the photos from Berla Mundi's...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at...bullet
9 Kennedy Agyapong 'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because...bullet
10 Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon bossbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo...bullet

Celebrities

Lilwin to become Ghana's President in 2032
Positive Prophesy Lil Win to become Ghana's President in 2032 - Prophet
Similar Artistes Ebony was a modern day version of myself, says Mzbel
April Fool Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank
Patapaa Musician to title his new song 'Kumchacha'