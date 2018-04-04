Kwabena Kwabena's views on mentoring new artistes

news

Highlife musician, George Kwabena Adu aknown as Kwabena Kwabena in showbiz, has said he would be cautious if he decides to mentor up and coming artistes.

The ‘Bue Kwan’ hitmaker said budding artistes have always refused to regard legends and experienced musicians in the industry.

He told Kasapa FM that the current crop of artistes have refused to tap into the skills of the already known musicians because of false information given to them by their managers.

“I go to Agya Koo Nimo up until now for some music lessons and someone like Pat Thomas is one of the highlife legends I admire so much but for me Kwabena Kwabena I don’t want to use any new artiste as an example.”

He praised highlife greats like Agya Koo Nimo, Pat Thomas and the late Papa Yankson for nurturing and helping him build a better brand over the years.

“I’ll think twice about it because the legends I mentioned their names up until when I became a known artiste, I still have a lot of respect for them and still remain humble to them. Let’s ask ourselves if artistes who came to meet these legends ten years ago give them that same respect. I wouldn’t blame the new artiste but I’ll only blame the people who called themselves managers who feed these young acts with certain information.

“Papa Yankson of blessed memory thought me microphone techniques so I’m not surprised recently a well-known band was chastised severely for their poor performances at a popular event. It is good to learn from the experienced artistes if you’re a young artiste and wanting to learn.” He Kojo Preko Dankwa.