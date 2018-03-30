Kwaku Manu behind Lil Win's death hoax?

news

Whoever thought these two Kumawood actors, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and Kwaku Manu will smoke the peace pipe anytime soon might be 'daydreaming', since every new day comes with its own shocking headlines.

The latest development on their never-ending beef is from the “Asiikoto” hitmaker, Guda, who believes Kwaku Manu is behind the death about Lil Win.

In his recent interview on Black Legendary TV, Guda says though he won’t talk about Kwaku Manu on air, he is certain those false rumours are publicised by Lil Win's colleague actor.

"I don't like to talk about Kwaku Manu on air because that’s not why I’m having this interview.

However, if you ask me about why this rumour is spreading fast, I can only say a colleague of Kwadwo is behind that and there is no need to point him out since he needs that for attention to revive his dead career," said Guda.

In an answer to how Lil Win is coping with such rumours, Guda said "Lil Win is fine and believes his mission to entertain the world is not fully accomplished yet so if he will die, then it can only be the will of God, not man."

Guda is currently signed on to Lil Win's Boss Nation Music label.