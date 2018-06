news

After breaking the internet with photos of herself and family over the weekend, Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi seems to be more worried as the day set for the premiere of Anas’ "Number 12" is just few hours away.

She posted on her Facebook page: “May the blood of Jesus that speaks better things than Abel speaks today.”

Could Mrs Nyantakyi’s post be a prayer for her husband? Obviously, yes!

The screening of “Number 12” will be at the Accra International Conference Center today and tomorrow, June 6th and 7th, 2018.

There will be four sets of screenings each day: 3pm, 5pm, 8pm and 10pm.