Kylie Jenner gives birth to first child with Travis Scott


Kylie Jenner Reality star gives birth to first child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her pregnancy as well as the delivery of her baby girl on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

  • Published:
Kylie Jenner gives birth to first child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her first child at the age of 20.


Reality star, Kylie Jenner has welcomed her first child with rapper, Travis Scot, E-Online reports.

The 20-year-old youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling gave birth to a girl on Thursday, February 1 2018 despite the fact that she never confirmed her pregnancy, which was first reported in September 2017.

However, on Sunday, February 4, 2018, Kylie confirmed her pregnancy as well as the delivery of her baby girl with a picture containing a lengthy note and a caption of love emoji.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner spotted together last year.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner spotted together last year.



 

The Instagram picture had the words: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram on Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."



 

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she said. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

E-Online further reports that the baby's father, Travis, Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and friend Jordyn Woods were seen at the hospital where Kylie was admitted before her baby's delivery.

A source was quoted as saying Travis was showing the baby off to his crew, adding, "He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, 'Daddy's here. Daddy's here.'"

Kylie and Travis romance

Kylie and Travis were romantically linked back in April 2017, but have yet to publicly comment on their romance despite having a baby together.

It was also reported that this hasn't stopped them from packing on the PDA and even debuting matching tattoos.

