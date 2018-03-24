Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kylie Jenner, Stormi are adorable in new selfies


Kylie Jenner Check out these new selfies of model, Stormi

Kylie Jenner shared new selfies of herself and Stormii via her Instagram page on Friday, March 23, 2018, and as expected, we cannot have enough of them.

Kylie Jenner gives birth to first child with Travis Scott play

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her first child at the age of 20.

Kylie Jenner may have been hesitant to share her baby girl, Stormi Webster, with the world, but as time has proven, once these celebrities cross that bridge, they never look back.

The make-up maven shared new selfies of herself and Stormii via her Instagram page on Friday, March 23, 2018, and as expected, we cannot have enough of them.

Simple but showing Stormii's full profile, the photos see mother and daughter cuddled together in bed.

See her post below:

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

The 20-year-old youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling gave birth on Thursday, February 1, 2018 despite the fact that she never confirmed her pregnancy, which was first reported in September 2017.

It was reported that the baby's father Travis Scott, Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and friend Jordyn Woods were seen at the hospital where Kylie was admitted before her baby's delivery.

Kylie Jenner, Travis play

Kylie Jenner, Travis

(usweekly)

 

Kylie and Travis romance

Kylie and Travis were romantically linked back in April 2017, but  they never publicly comment on their romance - even after the arrival of their baby girl.

Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her new baby girl play

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott spotted together last year.

(INSTARimages)

 

However, photos of their Public Display of Affection surfaced online several times.

Tyga Buys Kylie Jenner A Maybach For Her 19th Birthday!
