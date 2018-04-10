Late Daasebre Gyamenah's wife pleas for help

news

The second wife of the late Highlife musician, Daasebre Gyamenah, has opened up on her poor state of life after the demise of her husband two years ago.

Madam Amina Ibrahim, in an interview on Adom TV on Monday, April 9, said she could barely have money to feed herself and her 9-year-old son.

Narrating her ordeal, she disclosed that after her husband’s death, there hasn’t been harmony between the two families [maternal and paternal] of Daasebre Gyamenah.

She disclosed that the big brother of the late Daasebre broke into her Kokomlemle home to throw her belongings out.

Explaining further she said, she now resides at her close friend’s house in New Town, a suburb in Accra, with her son because she has no place of shelter.

“I am staying at my friend’s place at New Town in a single room. I used to live with Daasebre at Kokomlemle until his death but his big brother broke into the house and threw my things out”, she said.

Madam Ibrahim continued that, "there were things going on in the house that if she had not taken her son out, she would have lost him…”, she said.

Asked if the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) contributed to the family after Daasebre Gyamenah passed away, she indicated that MUSIGA did their best but were reluctant to help due to the abuse of curses from her late husband’s family members.

She said “I don’t blame MUSIGA; because of the family disagreements, people had to back out due to curses and all that. People were throwing so many curses in the air”.

She pleaded with Ghanaians to come to her aid so she can find a place of abode for her family.