Let’s support successive Governments - Rocky Dawuni


Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni has called on fellow Ghanaians to support every government elected to manage the affairs of state.

  Published:
Rocky Dawuni play

Rocky Dawuni
International reggae superstar and Ghana's first Grammys nominee, Rocky Dawuni has called on fellow Ghanaians to support every government elected to manage the affairs of state.

According to the Cumbancha artiste, “that’s how African democracy has to be different from the Western Democracy, so that we can be moving forward in every step we take”.

He further opined that if all Ghanaians “jump behind the government and make them successful”, the opposition will be guided accordingly to demonstrate how they can improve the lot of the people to the next level when elected.

He dismissed outrightly, the school of thought that an elected government must be left on their own, to run the nation, hoping that they will fail at the next election.

READ MORE: Rocky Dawuni and Wiyaala hit the studio in Nairobi

He said these in an exclusive interview with Johnnie Hughes on 3fm's Sunrise Morning Show on Thursday. The celebrated musician also hinted that his soon-to-be-released album, which is currently in production, features BET honouree Stonebwoy and afro pop sensation Noella Wiyaala.

He also took the opportunity to advice young Ghanaian musicians to do more and rise above the ordinary and achieve greater things like the Grammy awards; which doors his 2016 nomination had opened widely for Ghanaian talents.

Rocky Dawuni said his fans and music lovers across the world should expect covers of some classic Ghanaian tunes as part of the forth coming surprise.

