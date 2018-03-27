Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manu

news

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has accused fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’ of sabotaging him in the local movie industry.

The pair were previously known to be best of friends but have fallen out in recent years due to certain misunderstandings.

Both actors have refused to comment on the subject when questioned, however, in a latest interview, Kwaku Manu has opened up on the matter.

The actor has accused Lilwin over sabotaging his acting career due to greed, selfishness and personal glory.

Speaking on the ‘Celebrity Ride’ show with Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu said Lilwin has spoken ill of him to Kumawood producers which has led to him no longer getting roles in movies.

He said Lilwin vehemently told some producers that he will not work with him (Kwaku Manu) on any set.

Kwaku Manu in his account stressed that the decision by producers to sideline him on the request of his one-time friend, Lilwin has heavily affected his career.

According to him, it got to a point where he was so popular yet he was not getting roles to feature in due to the backbiting attitude of Lilwin.

“It got a point my name was everywhere but I didn’t have a dime in my account because I was not being giving roles by movie producers. All is because of my own colleagues, including Lilwin,” Kwaku Manu said.

He added that he is still focused on getting his career back on tract despite currently going through tumultuous times.