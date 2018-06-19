Pulse.com.gh logo
John Mahama losing the 2016 election affected my music career - Mzbel


In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM during the weekend Mzbel said she used to get links to a lot of shows when the NDC was in power.

Mzbel has disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama’s defeat in 2016 has gravely affected her music.

Mzbel was an instrumental figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) campaign in the lead up to 2016 General Elections.

In an interview with the Kumasi-based Kessben FM during the weekend, Mzbel revealed she used to get a lot of shows when the NDC was in power.

However, the political party could not retain power and was booted out by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Before NDC left power, I had a lot of co-operating gigs. There were some banks, hotels I used to play gigs for every year,” she said.

Explaining further, she said “After the change of government, those in the various positions who used to give me the deals have all been removed and some transferred to different places. This has really affected my music career”.

According to the songstress, she has been affected by the defeat and change in government because she no longer gets the opportunity to perform at corporate events like she used to when NDC was in power.

