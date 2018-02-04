‘Marry someone who can cook’- Majid Michel to John Dumelo

news

Award winning Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo celebrated his birthday on Saturday and it was celebrated by millions of fans worldwide as they took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Many of his colleagues celebrities also wish him on his birthday including his closed actor friend and countryman Majid Michel who advised him to marry a someone who can cook very well with a reference from the holy Bible and Dumelo replied him.

Majid Michel wrote:

“First advice Make sure you marry someone who can cook. and i’ve always liked this 2,000 year old advice by Rabbi Hillel. “if i am not for me, who will be? if i am only for me, what am i? if not now, when?” ……… i think it means, Sort yourself out, protect yourself and ensure your own survival. if you don’t, you can achieve nothing. However, selfishness is empty, so ensure that you make a positive difference to others, and do it now. Always remember you’re not that important, it’s what you do that counts. i always tell the young ones like you not to be in so much of a hurry. Learn to wait and have patience. Life is not as short as they say it is. One’s only ambition in life should be to Love, to have joy and to have peace in the Holy Spirit. NOTHiNG ELSE MATTERS. God is God of all but not a Father to all. Seek HiM First.!! HAPPY BiRTHDAY and MAY GOD BLESS YOU. @johndumelo1 Matthew 6:33 #LEADERSHiP”

And John Dumelo replied:

”thanks boss!! God time is the best.”