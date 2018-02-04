Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

‘Marry someone who can cook’- Majid Michel to John Dumelo


Happy birthday ‘Marry someone who can cook’- Majid Michel to John Dumelo

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award winning Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo celebrated his birthday on Saturday and it was celebrated by millions of fans worldwide as they took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Many of his colleagues celebrities also wish him on his birthday including his closed actor friend and countryman Majid Michel who advised him to marry a someone who can cook very well with a reference from the holy Bible and Dumelo replied him.

Majid Michel wrote:

“First advice Make sure you marry someone who can cook. and i’ve always liked this 2,000 year old advice by Rabbi Hillel. “if i am not for me, who will be? if i am only for me, what am i? if not now, when?” ……… i think it means, Sort yourself out, protect yourself and ensure your own survival. if you don’t, you can achieve nothing. However, selfishness is empty, so ensure that you make a positive difference to others, and do it now. Always remember you’re not that important, it’s what you do that counts. i always tell the young ones like you not to be in so much of a hurry. Learn to wait and have patience. Life is not as short as they say it is. One’s only ambition in life should be to Love, to have joy and to have peace in the Holy Spirit. NOTHiNG ELSE MATTERS. God is God of all but not a Father to all. Seek HiM First.!! HAPPY BiRTHDAY and MAY GOD BLESS YOU. @johndumelo1 Matthew 6:33 #LEADERSHiP”

play

 

And John Dumelo replied:

”thanks boss!! God time is the best.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photo: Ramsey Noah in bed with Chris Attoh’s ex wife is causing a stir on social media Photo Ramsey Noah in bed with Chris Attoh’s ex wife is causing a stir on social media
Find a man to marry, you are ageing – Lutterodt tells Yvonne Okoro Find a man to marry, you are ageing – Lutterodt tells Yvonne Okoro
Afia schwarzenegger: Real men wet the panties of their women not their eyes - actress Afia schwarzenegger Real men wet the panties of their women not their eyes - actress
Lady Gaga: US pop star cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain' Lady Gaga US pop star cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain'
Media Personality: Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit Media Personality Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit
Record Label: 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media

Recommended Videos

Gloria Kani: Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP
Ophelia Nyantakyi: 'Being a public figure can ruin one’s marriage' -Gospel musician Ophelia Nyantakyi 'Being a public figure can ruin one’s marriage' -Gospel musician
MUSIGA: Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour



Top Articles

1 Ruff Capital Bola Ray gave me $10,000 free to start my record label - Bulletbullet
2 Better Future Shatta Wale's throwback photo with Shatta Michy will...bullet
3 Media Personality Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares...bullet
4 Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Mediabullet
5 Find a man to marry, you are ageing – Lutterodt tells Yvonne Okorobullet
6 Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational...bullet
7 Photos Here's all we know about Afia Schwarzenegger's new...bullet
8 Photo Ramsey Noah in bed with Chris Attoh’s ex wife is...bullet
9 Afia schwarzenegger Real men wet the panties of their...bullet
10 No Loyalty Ebony is being ungrateful towards Bullet -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPPbullet
2 Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaicabullet
3 Celebrity News I Will Be Homeless In Two Weeks – Psalm Adjetefiobullet
4 MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obourbullet
5 Bitter Mistake Exposing my manhood destroyed my career - Wisa Greidbullet
6 Thirst Trap New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again in...bullet
7 Ophelia Nyantakyi 'Being a public figure can ruin one’s...bullet
8 Juicy Deal Here’s everything Shatta Wale is getting from...bullet
9 Don Little Women reject me for my manhood sizebullet
10 Kente Style Fred Nuamah and his fiancée gave us life...bullet

Celebrities

Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished children's block on his birthday
kwawkese.png
MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour
Bulldog is now a freeman
FREEMAN Bulldog acquitted and discharged in Fennec Okyere’s murder case
Sista Afia gets extra-hot in bran new photoshoot
Sista Afia Singer gets extra hot in bran new photoshoot (Photos)