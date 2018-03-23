Martha Ankomah lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal

Award-winning actress Martha Ankomah has landed an ambassadorial deal with telecommunication company, GLO Ghana.
According to NEWS-ONE sources, the actress has penned a juicy deal with the company and would be getting involved in the company’s marketing and promotional activities very soon.
Glo took interest in signing the beautiful actress because of her success in the Ghanaian movie industry and for being an inspiration to millions of Ghanaian youth.
She was also signed because of her huge influence beyond the shores of Ghana.So far, Martha and boxer Bastie Samir are the new ambassadors who have been inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame for Globacom’s brand icons in Ghana.