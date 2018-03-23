Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Martha Ankomah lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal


Award-winning actress Martha Ankomah has landed an ambassadorial deal with telecommunication company, GLO Ghana.

Martha Ankomah
Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Martha Ankomah has joined the list of brand ambassadors for Globacom (Glo) in Ghana.

According to NEWS-ONE sources, the actress has penned a juicy deal with the company and would be getting involved in the company’s marketing and promotional activities very soon.

Martha Ankomah

British-Ghanaian Adwoa Aboah  model sues management for $190k

Martha will also be part of some huge initiatives coming up under the Glo brand to officially announce her addition to the Glo family.

Glo took interest in signing the beautiful actress because of her success in the Ghanaian movie industry and for being an inspiration to millions of Ghanaian youth.

She was also signed because of her huge influence beyond the shores of Ghana.So far, Martha and boxer Bastie Samir are the new ambassadors who have been inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame for Globacom’s brand icons in Ghana.

