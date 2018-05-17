news

Nigerian singer Mayorkun recently attacked a follower who called his fans actors a bitch for declaring him cute.

It appears that Nigerians love taking out their frustration on celebrities, especially when it could be avoided. A recent drama ensued earlier today on social media between the singer and a follower, which could have been avoided.

It all started when Mayorkun shared on instagram a video clip capturing two ladies gushing over the singer about his looks, however, a male follower felt the ladies were acting a script out.

The follower who commented said;

“Bitches be acting so good. Y’all deserve an Oscars or some shii“.

Mayorkun then went on to attack him saying;

“You can give them now, with that your bleached out lips”

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof

READ ALSO: Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday

The follower failed to respond to the artiste whose attack he didn’t expect

The award winning singer has release a new song featuring Davido, tittle 'BoBo' which is making weaves world wide.