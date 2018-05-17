Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mayorkun attacks manwho slammed his female fans


Singer Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’

Nigerian singer Mayorkun recently attacked a follower who called his fans actors a bitch for declaring him cute.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian singer Mayorkun recently attacked a follower who called his fans actors a bitch for declaring him cute.

It appears that Nigerians love taking out their frustration on celebrities, especially when it could be avoided. A recent drama ensued earlier today on social media between the singer and a follower, which could have been avoided.

It all started when Mayorkun shared on instagram a video clip capturing two ladies gushing over the singer about his looks, however, a male follower felt the ladies were acting a script out.

The follower who commented said;

“Bitches be acting so good. Y’all deserve an Oscars or some shii“.

Mayorkun then went on to attack him saying;

“You can give them now, with that your bleached out lips”

play

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof

play

 

READ ALSO: Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday

The follower failed to respond to the artiste whose attack he didn’t expect

 

The award winning singer has release a new song featuring Davido, tittle 'BoBo' which is making weaves world wide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bailout: Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it Bailout Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it
They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday
Video: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale
Photos: Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof
Nana Adwoa Awindoor: Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Crush: Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa

Recommended Videos

Fella Makafui: Actress becomes latest celeb to crush on Patapaa Fella Makafui Actress becomes latest celeb to crush on Patapaa
Celebrities: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale Celebrities Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale
Celebrities: I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics Celebrities I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics



Top Articles

1 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
2 Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumoursbullet
3 Photo & Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion cedis Range...bullet
4 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
5 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriendsbullet
6 Gospel Singer Ernest Opoku breaks silence on Nayas attacking himbullet
7 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet
8 Celebrity wedding 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s...bullet
9 Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife...bullet
10 John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts...bullet

Related Articles

Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why
Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after his Honeymoon — Afia Schwarzenegger
Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends
Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale
Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
3 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
4 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
5 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
6 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
7 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
9 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia
Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Nayas,Counselor Lutterodt and Ernest Opoku
Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why
Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on display
Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing