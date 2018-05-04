Actress Nana Ama McBrown has discounts rumours about she forcing her husband, Maxwell to love her.
According to her, Maxwell has only been a blessing to her since they got married and she could not have asked for more.
There have been reports that Maxwell is disinterested in the marriage after a video of him behaving unconcerned as Nana Ama showered him with affection at a party they recently attended .
But Nana Ama has explained that Maxwell's 'moodiness' was only because he was shy and reserved and not because of any marital issues .
READ MORE: Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'
"My husband has made me fear quiet people because the things he knows marvels me," she said on ATUU show.
According to Nana Ama, Maxwell has shown since their marriage that though he is quiet and reserved person, he knows a lot and it has helped open many doors for her.