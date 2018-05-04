Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Actress breaks silence on she forcing her husband to love her


Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is forcing her husband to love her

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has discounts rumours about she forcing her husband, Maxwell to love her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nana Ama McBrown has denied reports that there is a problem between her and her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

According to her, Maxwell has only been a blessing to her since they got married and she could not have asked for more.

There have been reports that Maxwell is disinterested in the marriage after a video of him behaving unconcerned as Nana Ama showered him with affection at a party they recently attended .

But Nana Ama has explained that Maxwell's 'moodiness' was only because he was shy and reserved and not because of any marital issues .

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell play Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell

READ MORE: Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'

Kumawood's star actress, Nana Ama McBrown denied any troubles in her marriage described her husband, Maxwell Mensah as a God-sent person who has brought so much blessing to her life.

"My husband has made me fear quiet people because the things he knows marvels me," she said on ATUU show.

According to Nana Ama, Maxwell has shown since their marriage that though he is quiet and reserved person, he knows a lot and it has helped open many doors for her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Job Bank: Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard
Pregnancy Saga: Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku
Naija Music: Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm' Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'
Celebrity Couple: Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah
Richard Brown: ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics
Mama Zimbi: Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative Celebrities Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative
Celebrities: Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users Celebrities Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users
Celebrity News: Mama Zimbi - Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality Celebrity News Mama Zimbi - Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality



Top Articles

1 Social Media Alleges These before and after photos prove Moesha Boduong...bullet
2 Photos Meet Nana Aba Anamoah's alleged baby daddybullet
3 Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexualitybullet
4 Pant Removing Pastor Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a...bullet
5 Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with...bullet
6 Abena Moet Maame Dokono was right; Moesha’s butt is all...bullet
7 Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy...bullet
8 Broken heart Slay queen who tattooed Davido's name on her...bullet
9 Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby...bullet
10 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister...bullet

Related Articles

Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics
Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah
Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'
Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku
Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
10 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet

Celebrities

Sister Deborah
Singer There is no heaven or hell – Sister Deborah
Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei Highlife singer shows off new girlfriend
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui" - Singer
Becca
Singer Fans jab Becca over her “faceless” man