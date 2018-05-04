news

Nana Ama McBrown has denied reports that there is a problem between her and her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

According to her, Maxwell has only been a blessing to her since they got married and she could not have asked for more.

There have been reports that Maxwell is disinterested in the marriage after a video of him behaving unconcerned as Nana Ama showered him with affection at a party they recently attended .

But Nana Ama has explained that Maxwell's 'moodiness' was only because he was shy and reserved and not because of any marital issues .

Kumawood's star actress, Nana Ama McBrown denied any troubles in her marriage described her husband, Maxwell Mensah as a God-sent person who has brought so much blessing to her life.

"My husband has made me fear quiet people because the things he knows marvels me," she said on ATUU show.

According to Nana Ama, Maxwell has shown since their marriage that though he is quiet and reserved person, he knows a lot and it has helped open many doors for her.