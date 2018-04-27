news

The relationship status of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his ‘baby mama’, Shatta Michy’s is believed by many to be going down the drain after they both caused a stir with numerous social post that suggests so.

Though there hasn't been any confirmation of the rumors and suspicions it looks like one of them just flipped a new chapter in their love life and that is no other than the King himself, Shatta Wale.

News we’ve gathered is that Shatta Wale is now kicking it off with another sassy lady who is also in the industry and we’ve got pictures of the lady who took Shatta Michy’s place.

In a post on Instagram by a popular celebrity gossip Instagram account thosesocalledcelebs, Shatta Wale is dating fast rising Ghanaian musician Abigail Boatemaa known widely as Bigail.

Bigail was recently in the news for going topless for photos to mark her new age on her birthday which caused some interesting conversations amongst netizens has also kept silent to this allegation.

Earlier last week, Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah was alleged to have physically assaulted his girlfriend Michelle Diamond also known as Shatta Michy.