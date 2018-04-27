Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Meet the lady Shatta Wale new girlfriend


Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’

Interestingly, she is also an artist.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The relationship status of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his ‘baby mama’, Shatta Michy’s is believed by many to be going down the drain after they both caused a stir with numerous social post that suggests so.

Though there hasn't been any confirmation of the rumors and suspicions it looks like one of them just flipped a new chapter in their love life and that is no other than the King himself, Shatta Wale.

News we’ve gathered is that Shatta Wale is now kicking it off with another sassy lady who is also in the industry and we’ve got pictures of the lady who took Shatta Michy’s place.

play

 

READ ALSO:Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)

In a post on Instagram by a popular celebrity gossip Instagram account thosesocalledcelebs, Shatta Wale is dating fast rising Ghanaian musician Abigail Boatemaa known widely as Bigail.

play

 

Bigail was recently in the news for going topless for photos to mark her new age on her birthday which caused some interesting conversations amongst netizens has also kept silent to this allegation.

READ ALSO:Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday

Earlier last week, Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah was alleged to have physically assaulted his girlfriend Michelle Diamond also known as Shatta Michy.

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Yaa Pono: Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos) Yaa Pono Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)
Money laundering saga: Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One
Kwaku Manu: Kumawood actor has been released Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been released
Six Packs And All: Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta
American singer: Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I will reject a USD 2million deal from Zylofon Media – KIDI Celebrity News I will reject a USD 2million deal from Zylofon Media – KIDI
Celebrities: Don't dare drag my name into your madness - Davido warns Ibrah Celebrities Don't dare drag my name into your madness - Davido warns Ibrah
Maame Dokono: The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt



Top Articles

1 Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram postbullet
2 Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend to terminate...bullet
3 Shatta Movement I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michybullet
4 Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been releasedbullet
5 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to...bullet
6 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of...bullet
7 Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her...bullet
8 18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new...bullet
9 World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister...bullet
10 Photos First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable...bullet

Related Articles

Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One
Yaa Pono Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)
Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta
Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been released
American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce
WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend to terminate pregnancy?
Kumi Guitar Highlife singer hospitalised
Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post
Photos First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiah

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
9 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
Kumi Guitar
Kumi Guitar Highlife singer hospitalised
Meek Mill
Meek Mill American rapper finally out of prison
Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges