Catherine Afeku claims Agya Koo is more popular than John Dumelo

Catherine Afeku, the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, claims veteran Kumawood actor and staunch NPP supporter Agya Koo is more popular than actor and staunch NDC supporter, John Dumelo.

She made this statement during the launch of the Agya Koo TV app at the Accra Mall Sunday, January 4, 2018.

Catherine Afeku, who has been under heavy criticisms lately said as part of efforts to promote local content on television, the statistics that were made available to the Ministry indicated that Agya Koo born as Alex Kofi Adu, is more popular than the international actor, John Dumelo.

She was responding to questions on why her ministry chose Agya Koo and not John Dumelo who has an outstanding number of followers online and could sell to a larger audience, the minister debunked the assertion, insisting Agya Koo is the more popular of the two because people residing in the rural areas do not know John Dumelo.

Do you agree with her?