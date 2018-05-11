Miyaki completes High School

news

Vision Music Group(VMG) signee Miyaki, has completed Senior High School.

Fast-rising young musician, Miyaki first appeared on VVIP’s hit song 'koliko' where he was introduced to the world as the label's new artiste.

VMG is owned by the legendary music group, VVIP.

The 17-year old musician has since proven to his label bosses, Ghanaians and the world to be worth good to be push.

Born Meiyaki Salman Mamud whose stage name is Miyaki, began his education at Forster International School (New Town).

He later furthered to Labone Senior High, where he just completed his three years course in business. He also featured on Vision DJ’s 'Chuku' song which is making waves on all entertainment platforms.

The up and coming artiste Miyaki recently released his first single 'Overtime' which is currently doing well on the market and is also receiving massive rotation both on radio and TV.

He's currently the youngest artiste in the country.