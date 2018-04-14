Moesha admits her comments not a reflection of Ghanaian women

news

Under fire actress Moesha Boduong has admitted her claim that Ghanaian women exchange sex for money to survive in a 'hard economy' was not a reflection of reality.

In a public apology Saturday, she said: "I respect all the hard working women of our beloved country and accept that some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes."

According to her, she has been humbled by the criticisms directed at her after telling CNN's Christiana Amampour that Ghanaian women sleep with men for money.

She said: "I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me. It was definitely not my intention to offend any of you."