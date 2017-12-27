Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Money talks :  Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s mansion and fleet of cars (Video)


Ohemaa Mercy can boast of making some decent cash from the music business but would never brag about it.

Ohemaa Mercy play

Ohemaa Mercy
One of Ghana’s most successful Gospel musicians, Mercy Twum-Ampofo known in the showbiz circles as Ohemaa Mercy owns fortunes.

The ‘Wobeye Kese’ hitmaker has been hiding her wealth from the public just like any other Ghanaian Gospel musician (because they are probably not interested showing off).

play Ohemaa Mercy's mansion and cars (YouTube)

 

At least, she’s been able to build a mansion, possesses a fleet of cars and lives a luxurious life with her family.

play Ohemaa Mercy's mansion and cars (YouTube)

In a video that surfaced online, her recently completed mansion reported to be located around Spintex in Accra was captured.

That is not all.

Her newly acquired 2017 Range Rover, Acura, among other cars were pictured as well.

play Ohemaa Mercy with husband, Mr Twum (Instagram)

 

Ohemaa Mercy is married to Mr Twum-Ampofo. The happy couple has three beautiful sons together.

Ohemaa Mercy, apart from music, is known for her philanthropic duties. She has donated to several orphanage homes and the needy this year. On Christmas Day, she took some time to donate clothes to residents living at Cambodia, a slum at Spintex.

