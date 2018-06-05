Most female Gospel artistes engage in prostitution

news

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love claims the Gospel music industry has been stale as a result of prostitutes.

He made the assertion during an interview on Happy FM over the weekend.

Pastor Love claimed instead of the Ghanaian media to condemn such actions by the musicians, they also hail them and that has dragged the development of the industry.

“The media is a mafia group, they support evil. The reason why the industry is not going well is prostitution and dirt. You can insult me about that but that’s factual," he stated as quoted by Mynewsgh.

Although the Pastor could not mention names, he advised gospel musicians to always present a good picture of themselves to the public rather than tarnish their image.

Pastor Love’s marriage to Obaapa Christy failed. Obaapa Christy is however now married to the same man her ex-husband was accused of sleeping with while they were married.