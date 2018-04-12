Mr Eazi and follower draw battle line on Twitter

news

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has clapped back at a follower for labelling him as 'senseless'.

It looks like celebrities are done taking jabs from fans as a singer, Mr Eazi draws a battle line with a follower on Twitter.

It all started when the "Leg Over" hitmaker took to his Twitter handle on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to tweet about himself making money when he got attacked by a fan.

"Foolish boy making Clever Money!" he tweeted. Then one of his followers who seems to have a grudge with him came down heavily for the music star with a very rude reply.

"Use small to buy sense," the follower tweeted. Shocking and rude right? Well, Mr Eazi didn't need anyone to fight his battle for him as he took the follower to the cleaners with a sharp reply.

"E no need all the sense wey u get wetin e do for u!!! Stay Foolish!" Mr Eazi tweeted back. Just maybe all the celebrities have decided to say enough is enough to fans and followers who like to throw jabs at them.