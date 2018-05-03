Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I have never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui - Mr Eazi


Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui" - Singer

Nigerian artist Mr Eazi says he has never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui on an interview with Delay.

Mr Eazi play

Mr Eazi
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi has granted Deloris Frimpong Manso an exclusive interview and insight into his life, relationship and music on the Delay Show.

Mr Eazi denied having any romantic relationship with Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui.

When Delay asked him if he ever dated Fella he said: "I'm not involved with Fella romantically. I have never been."

Fella Makafui play Fella Makafui

He said he has not dated any Ghanaian girl before Temi

The “Pour me water” hitmaker on the Delay Show recounted how he met his girlfriend Temi Otedola at an event where her sister (DJ Cuppy) was DJing.

When Delay then quizzed if his song 'Pour me wate'r is making waves than his other songs, he answered saying "I change we grow so i wanted the song to be global hit records".

