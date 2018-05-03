Nigerian artist Mr Eazi says he has never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui on an interview with Delay.
Mr Eazi denied having any romantic relationship with Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui.
When Delay asked him if he ever dated Fella he said: "I'm not involved with Fella romantically. I have never been."
He said he has not dated any Ghanaian girl before Temi
When Delay then quizzed if his song 'Pour me wate'r is making waves than his other songs, he answered saying "I change we grow so i wanted the song to be global hit records".