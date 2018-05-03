news

Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi has granted Deloris Frimpong Manso an exclusive interview and insight into his life, relationship and music on the Delay Show.

Mr Eazi denied having any romantic relationship with Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui.

When Delay asked him if he ever dated Fella he said: "I'm not involved with Fella romantically. I have never been."

READ MORE: I’m worth more than a million dollars - Singer

He said he has not dated any Ghanaian girl before Temi

The “Pour me water” hitmaker on the Delay Show recounted how he met his girlfriend Temi Otedola at an event where her sister (DJ Cuppy) was DJing.

When Delay then quizzed if his song 'Pour me wate'r is making waves than his other songs, he answered saying "I change we grow so i wanted the song to be global hit records".