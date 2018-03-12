Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

MUSIGA Administrator Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa reported dead


Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa MUSIGA Administrator reported dead

The Musicians Union Of Ghana (MUSIGA), declared the sad news of the death of Reverend Fiifi Khan Agyakwa on March 11, 2018, via their official Facebook page.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Administrator of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Reverend Fiifi Khan Agyakwa has been reported dead.

Late Fiifi Khan Agyakwa, who was admitted at the 37 Military Hospital on Saturday, March 3, and discharged on the March 10, passed away yesterday.

The Musicians Union Of Ghana (MUSIGA), declared the sad news of the death of Reverend Fiifi Khan Agyakwa on March 11, 2018, via their official Facebook page.

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the Head of Communications and Special Projects at the Union, disclosed that the colleague passed after a short illness. According to him, the late Rev. Agyakwa was discharged on Saturday, March 10, 2018, from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and thereafter, gave up the ghost.

READ MORE: Footballer Asamoah Gyan breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas

Until his departure from life, Rev. Fiifi Agyakwa worked in various capacities in the music business over the past two decades.

He was the Director of Special Projects for the Union and was on the delegation of MUSIGA officials who met the leadership of the British Musicians Union in London over the twinning agreement between the two unions until 2014 when he was appointed an administrator.

A thought of comfort and condolences from Pulse gh.com to the grieving family and the entire Music Union.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Saga: Stonebwoy is a selfish artist – Kumi Guitar Zylofon Saga Stonebwoy is a selfish artist – Kumi Guitar
Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga: Transport manager of Zylofon Media reportedly fired Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga Transport manager of Zylofon Media reportedly fired
Zylofon Brouhaha: Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defense Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defense
Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman
Audio: This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS
Zylofon Media: Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy

Recommended Videos

Nana Aba Anamoah: I’ve Never Had Broken Heart In My Life Nana Aba Anamoah I’ve Never Had Broken Heart In My Life
Death Prophecies: ‘I Won’t Even Pick Their Calls’ – MzVee Warns Prophets Of Doom Death Prophecies ‘I Won’t Even Pick Their Calls’ – MzVee Warns Prophets Of Doom
Yvonne Nelson: Actress Says She Is Happy Giving Birth Out Of Wedlock Yvonne Nelson Actress Says She Is Happy Giving Birth Out Of Wedlock



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoybullet
2 Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGSbullet
3 Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defensebullet
4 Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Mediabullet
5 Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesmanbullet
6 'Ghana Beyond Aid' John Dumelo tears Akufo-Addo apart in just...bullet
7 Ebony Reigns Police on why mortuary attendant recorded...bullet
8 Nana Ama Anamoah Black Queens won gold for Ghana; the...bullet
9 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked...bullet
10 Photos Stonebwoy pays Hospital bills for patients at...bullet

Related Articles

Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media
Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy
Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS
Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman
Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defense

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
5 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police...bullet
6 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
7 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
8 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet...bullet
9 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
10 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet

Celebrities

Deborah Vannesah
Sister Deborah Songstress glows in Kente kimono
Samini
#FearKillsDreams Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, Samini, Edem, others campaign against fear
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock
 Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa