MUSIGA Administrator Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa reported dead

The Administrator of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Reverend Fiifi Khan Agyakwa has been reported dead.

Late Fiifi Khan Agyakwa, who was admitted at the 37 Military Hospital on Saturday, March 3, and discharged on the March 10, passed away yesterday.

The Musicians Union Of Ghana (MUSIGA), declared the sad news of the death of Reverend Fiifi Khan Agyakwa on March 11, 2018, via their official Facebook page.

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the Head of Communications and Special Projects at the Union, disclosed that the colleague passed after a short illness. According to him, the late Rev. Agyakwa was discharged on Saturday, March 10, 2018, from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and thereafter, gave up the ghost.

Until his departure from life, Rev. Fiifi Agyakwa worked in various capacities in the music business over the past two decades.

He was the Director of Special Projects for the Union and was on the delegation of MUSIGA officials who met the leadership of the British Musicians Union in London over the twinning agreement between the two unions until 2014 when he was appointed an administrator.

A thought of comfort and condolences from Pulse gh.com to the grieving family and the entire Music Union.