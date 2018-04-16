MzVee denies denies leaked sex tape rumours

Dancehall artiste MzVee has been allegedly seen in a sex tape video.
The Lynx Entertainment label signee has been allegedly seen in a sex video that has gone viral over the weekend.
In the viral video, a guy was seen having sex with a lady who allegedly looks like the "Davi" singer.
"Let's get serious here. Not only are nudity and pornography are against my brand stands for,but it's also a crime and shouldn't be joked with. Please don't spread any rumours linking me to any sex tape or nude pictures when it's clearly not true."
MzVee is known to have a good moral background as well as disciplined so this comes as a shock to many.