MzVee denies denies leaked sex tape rumours

Ghanaian singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda better known by her stage name MzVee has denied rumours about a leaked sex tape she was allegedly involved in.

The Lynx Entertainment label signee has been allegedly seen in a sex video that has gone viral over the weekend.

In the viral video, a guy was seen having sex with a lady who allegedly looks like the "Davi" singer.

But, MzVee has come out to to deny the rumours on her Facebook post saying:

"Let's get serious here. Not only are nudity and pornography are against my brand stands for,but it's also a crime and shouldn't be joked with. Please don't spread any rumours linking me to any sex tape or nude pictures when it's clearly not true."

MzVee is known to have a good moral background as well as disciplined so this comes as a shock to many.