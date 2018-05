news

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has just acquired a brand new Range Rover Evoque and she is already flaunting it.

The "Aben Waha" show host added the 2018 registered vehicle to her fleet of cars.

According to reports, her new car has a market value of no less than $81,000 (equivalent to 3.6 billion old Ghana cedis).

Nana Ama recently put a brand new red Mercedes on display on her Instagram account and it seems it's not enough to cater for her daily routines.

She showed off the car to host of ‘Celebrity Ride’, ZionFelix, ahead of her appearance on the show.