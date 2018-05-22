Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nana Ama McBrown will joins Zylofon if ...


If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has said she will join Zylofon Media only if Nana Appiah Mensah personally calls her to.

Nana Ama McBrown play

Nana Ama McBrown
Actress  Nana Ama McBrown has told Ghanaians she will join Zylofon Media if CEO Nana Appiah Mensah personally calls her.

In an interview on the ‘Celebrity Ride' with Zionfelix, the actress revealed that she will be more than happy to join Zylofon Media.

"The way Shatta Wale is taking snaps at his house, it won’t be bad if I’m also given one," Nana Ama said when asked about the Zylofon deal.

The 40-year-old actress further explained the only way she could join Zylofon Media.

"If Nana Appiah calls me it is possible I will go but if someone calls me saying i want to send you to Zylofon, no no"

When asked why she only wants the boss but no other person from the company to contact her for a deal, the ‘Side Chick Gang’ actress disclosed that Mr Nana Appiah Mensah is a businessman who knows her value and would propose a contract which will benefit both parties.

