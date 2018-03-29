Nigerian Artiste, Brymo goes nude in a new music video

news

The new release has been met with mixed reactions with focus on his naked appearance in the video.

The popular Yoruba singer, Brymo has become the talk of the town since the release of a new video to his song titled ‘Heya.

Brymo recently released his album titled “Oso” and he followed it up with the release of a video of ‘Heya’, one of the constituent songs of the album. The new video contains scenes showing Brymo with no cloth on, but a G-string which he wore for the most part of the video as he sang in parables about the failures of the African society, particularly Nigeria.

Check out video

The video has since evoked reactions from Nigerians on Twitter, with the comments reflecting the division in the opinions of people who have seen the video which already looks like what would be talked about for a long time from now.

Check out some social media reactions