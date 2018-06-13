Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits

news

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo says the Nigerian movie industry is far ahead of that of Ghana and has urged local actors and actresses to emulate their Nollywood counterparts.

According to him, Ghanaian movie players will have to back up in order to catch up with their counterparts from Nigeria.

He said one reason why Nollywood actors and actresses are making waves around the is because they are “more serious” with their work than those in Ghana.

Mr. Adjorlolo, therefore, urged the upcoming generating of Ghanaian actors and actresses to emulate their Nollywood counterparts in terms of attitude.

This, he believes, would help bring the Ghana movie industry back to its glory days.

“They are serious with their approach and they put that into their work. Generally, Nollywood is serious with show business. That is one thing I wish our players can also emulate,” the veteran actor told Joy News.

“We also have our way of doing things though but I think they are a bit more serious than us, that is why Nollywood is excelling than us.”

He added that the Ghana movie industry also requires a lot of investment if it is to catch up with Nollywood.

Mr. Adjorlolo started his acting career some years back and has risen to become one of the most respected in the country.