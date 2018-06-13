Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits


Movie Industry Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits

According to him, Ghanaian movie players will have to back up in order to catch up with their counterparts from Nigeria.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo says the Nigerian movie industry is far ahead of that of Ghana and has urged local actors and actresses to emulate their Nollywood counterparts.

According to him, Ghanaian movie players will have to back up in order to catch up with their counterparts from Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Humble Beginning: I used to sell soap on the streets – Gifty Anti reveals

He said one reason why Nollywood actors and actresses are making waves around the is because they are “more serious” with their work than those in Ghana.

Kofi Adjorlolo play

Kofi Adjorlolo

 

Mr. Adjorlolo, therefore, urged the upcoming generating of Ghanaian actors and actresses to emulate their Nollywood counterparts in terms of attitude.

This, he believes, would help bring the Ghana movie industry back to its glory days.

“They are serious with their approach and they put that into their work. Generally, Nollywood is serious with show business. That is one thing I wish our players can also emulate,” the veteran actor told Joy News.

“We also have our way of doing things though but I think they are a bit more serious than us, that is why Nollywood is excelling than us.”

READ ALSO: Patapeezy!: Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress

He added that the Ghana movie industry also requires a lot of investment if it is to catch up with Nollywood.

Mr. Adjorlolo started his acting career some years back and has risen to become one of the most respected in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta 'Em All: If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this music industry - Shatta Wale Shatta 'Em All If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this music industry - Shatta Wale
Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash
Photos: Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School Photos Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School
Patapeezy! Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress Patapeezy! Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress
Humble Beginning: I used to sell soap on the streets – Gifty Anti reveals Humble Beginning I used to sell soap on the streets – Gifty Anti reveals
Photos: Nigerian singer D’banj cooks in public on his 38th birthday Photos Nigerian singer D’banj cooks in public on his 38th birthday

Recommended Videos

Patapaa Amisty: 'I'm not ready for relationship; Ignore Xandy rumours' Patapaa Amisty 'I'm not ready for relationship; Ignore Xandy rumours'
Video: Patapaa debunks rumours on relationship with actress Video Patapaa debunks rumours on relationship with actress
Motherhood: Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl



Top Articles

1 Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour bookbullet
2 Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriendbullet
3 Celebrity Feud Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbelbullet
4 Photos Check out the artistes who pulled a surprise performance at...bullet
5 Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets...bullet
6 Humble Beginning I used to sell soap on the streets – Gifty...bullet
7 Photos Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana...bullet
8 Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girlbullet
9 Rebuttal Yvonne Nelson breaks silence on rumoured...bullet
10 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her not...bullet
2 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
3 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
4 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
5 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in...bullet
8 Video Patapaa debunks rumours on relationship with actressbullet
9 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him...bullet
10 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat...bullet

Celebrities

Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself
Ras Kimono dies at age 60
Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered
Reggae icon reportedly dies after celebrating birthday
Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60
Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tongues