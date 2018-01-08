One Corner :  Patapaa warns Maame Dokono to shut up about his song

Patapaa is unhappy with comments made by Maame Donkono concerning his "one corner" hit.
READ ALSO: Maccasio: Rapper dominates YouTube Trending chart with “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez
The controversial “One Corner” song has got many tongues wagging about its negative impact on the youth with pastors, prophets and other celebrities asking for it to be banned.
In a video in response to people asking for the song to be banned, Patapaa said he is fed with people condemning his song and indicated that he has suffered and worked hard in order to gain recognition.
READ ALSO: Photo: The internet is freaking out over this Shatta Wale's look alike
He said he would not take it lightly the comments from Maame Dokono regarding his song and asked the legendary actress to stay away from his case.