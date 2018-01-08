One Corner :  Patapaa warns Maame Dokono to shut up about his song

news

Ghanaian one hit wonder, Patapaa has given veteran actress Maame Dokono a stern warning for condemning his song and asking it be banned from public since the song is promoting promiscuity and killing the youth.

The controversial “One Corner” song has got many tongues wagging about its negative impact on the youth with pastors, prophets and other celebrities asking for it to be banned.

In a video in response to people asking for the song to be banned, Patapaa said he is fed with people condemning his song and indicated that he has suffered and worked hard in order to gain recognition.

He said he would not take it lightly the comments from Maame Dokono regarding his song and asked the legendary actress to stay away from his case.