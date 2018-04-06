Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt


play
Controversial counselor, George Lutterodt, has once again sparked dissention after suggesting that only foolish men spend on their girlfriends.

He described men who spend on women that they are not married to as “fools”, saying it is wrong to do such a thing.

The counselor, however, encouraged women who find themselves in such situations to take advantage of the men who decide to spend on then.

Speaking in an interview with an Accra-based TV station, Counselor Lutterodt said only married men must endeavor to “invest” in their women.

Counselor George Lutterodt play

Counselor George Lutterodt

 

“It is foolishness to invest in a woman you are not married to. But I will encourage the women to benefit from the men,” he boldly proclaimed.

He further advised women never to marry poor men, insisting marriage is meant to be enjoyable.

According to him, every lady must look out for a man who has “already made it in life” in order have a sweet marriage.

“When it comes to marriage decisions, do not joke with it because marriage is not easy. If you are a woman never marry a poor man but marry a rich man who has already made it in life,” he added.

Counselor Lutterodt have often been in the news for his controversial remarks on relationship matters.

