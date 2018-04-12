Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Papa Nii Papafio not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation


Papa Nii Papafio Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation

Veteran actor Papa Nii Papafio says he is not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation manner.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Pattington Papa Nii “Papafio” says he is not interested in receiving donations from the actress, Gloria Sarfo.

“Gloria has called me about ten times but I did not answer, because I want to state emphatically that, right from the beginning, I was not interested in receiving any donation from her”, he said in an interview with Sammy Flex.

He explained that such donations are not meant to be made public, hence he had given Gloria Sarfo many excuses during her numerous calls to him, simply because he was never interested in her donation.

The "Afia Ewura" actress, who was also interviewed by Sammy Flex, says she has been donating to various orphanages on her birthdays, hence decided this year, to donate to a number of veteran actors as a way of appreciating their contribution to the movie industry, of who Papa Nii “Papafio” is part.

Gloria Sarfo play Gloria Sarfo

READ MORE: Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21

Some of the veteran actors, who received items and cash, includes Grace Nortey, Grace Omaboe, Paa George, Fred Amugi and a host of others.

The receiver of a donation should be the one to decide to broadcast the gesture and not the donor. Personally, I have made several donations yet, no one knows about them, thus I advise Ghanaian celebrities to emulate this way of giving to the poor and needy in society”, She said in an interview on Zylofon FM.

Meanwhile, Gloria Sarfo has insisted that her outfit will still go ahead and donate the package to Papa Nii whether he is interested in receiving the gesture or not.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Mr Eazi: Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter Mr Eazi Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter
Murder Case: Husband of late Nigerian singer Alizee to be charged for murder Murder Case Husband of late Nigerian singer Alizee to be charged for murder
Maame Serwaa: BBC interview actress Maame Serwaa BBC interview actress
CNN Interview: Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about Moesha Boduong CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong: Christine Amanpour had the best advice on independence for Moesha Boduong Moesha Boduong Christine Amanpour had the best advice on independence for Moesha Boduong

Recommended Videos

Watch: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Local News: Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy Local News Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy
Celebrities: Economic needs makes me date married men – Moesha Boduong Celebrities Economic needs makes me date married men – Moesha Boduong



Top Articles

1 Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor firesbullet
2 VIP/VVIP@20 Experience VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo communitiesbullet
3 Shocker I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodongbullet
4 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
5 Ghanaians Actress 18 things you should know about Moesha Boduongbullet
6 'Oldman' Singer Mzbel mocks Dr Bawumiabullet
7 CNN interview Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha Boduongbullet
8 Big Akwes Kumawood actor 'fights' presenter Amandzeba over...bullet
9 CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes...bullet
10 Richest Man In Africa Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st...bullet

Related Articles

Patience Ozokwor Nigerian actress welcomes her 16th grand child (Photo)
Richest Man In Africa Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration
Bisa K’dei Highlife artiste break silence on VGMA nomination
VIP/VVIP@20 Experience VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo communities
Shocker I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodong

Top Videos

1 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
2 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife...bullet
3 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
6 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
7 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
10 Video Stonebwoy performs at Sogakopebullet

Celebrities

Delay
Moesha's CNN Interview Delay bashes Ghanaians for being hypocrites
Efia Odo
Shocking Not all of us depend on men for financial stability - Efia Odo
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger "Dating someone's husband is not a career" - TV host on Moesha
Moesha
Moesha Buodong Social media users react to Moesha’s claim that she sleeps with married men to pay her rent