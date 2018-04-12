Papa Nii Papafio not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation

news

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Pattington Papa Nii “Papafio” says he is not interested in receiving donations from the actress, Gloria Sarfo.

“Gloria has called me about ten times but I did not answer, because I want to state emphatically that, right from the beginning, I was not interested in receiving any donation from her”, he said in an interview with Sammy Flex.

He explained that such donations are not meant to be made public, hence he had given Gloria Sarfo many excuses during her numerous calls to him, simply because he was never interested in her donation.

The "Afia Ewura" actress, who was also interviewed by Sammy Flex, says she has been donating to various orphanages on her birthdays, hence decided this year, to donate to a number of veteran actors as a way of appreciating their contribution to the movie industry, of who Papa Nii “Papafio” is part.

Some of the veteran actors, who received items and cash, includes Grace Nortey, Grace Omaboe, Paa George, Fred Amugi and a host of others.

The receiver of a donation should be the one to decide to broadcast the gesture and not the donor. Personally, I have made several donations yet, no one knows about them, thus I advise Ghanaian celebrities to emulate this way of giving to the poor and needy in society”, She said in an interview on Zylofon FM.

Meanwhile, Gloria Sarfo has insisted that her outfit will still go ahead and donate the package to Papa Nii whether he is interested in receiving the gesture or not.