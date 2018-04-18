news

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), CharterHouse, have put out the official voting results scored by the respective artistes during this year’s awards scheme.

The 19 edition of the VGMA was successfully hosted last Friday at the International Conference Centre (AICC) to celebrate deserving artistes.

However, the awards was shrouded in controversy after some artiste complained of being “robbed” in their nominated categories.

Swedru-based afro-pop musician Patapaa Amisty bitterly complained after losing the Most Popular Song of the Year category to Fancy Gadam.

A section of Ghanaians also felt that some of the awards went to underserving artistes instead of the right people.

However, CharterHouse have now released the official voting poll, which was independently collated by KPMG.

The certified results show that Patapaa had just 18.14%, whiles eventual winner Fancy Gadam scored 28.12% to scoop the Most Popular Song category.

Also, in the Artiste of the Year category, Ebony scored a whopping 50.825 of the votes to emerge winner.

Below are the official voting results released by CharterHouse: