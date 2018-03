24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has been spotted hanging out with American Hip-hop star Curtis James Jackson III '50 Cent'.

The stars met at an event Wednesday, March 14, in Los Angeles, California.

Elated Chris shared the photo via his Instagram page with the caption: "Thank you @50cent for all the Love. It’s a wrap for a bit out here!!! Next stop, Washington DC. don’t forget to ff www.chrisattoh.com for more info... #powerhollywood. If you are in the DMV, come hang with us at the Ghana@61 event this Saturday @ZkLounge. DMV, Looking foward to seeing you and grabbing our selfies together!!!".

The "6 Hours to Christmas" actor also hanged out with Hollywood director and Head of Content for Silverbird TV and Silverbird Film, Derek Baum.

The two were also spotted at an NBA game in Los Angeles.